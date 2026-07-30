Irvine police nab man accused of spraying ‘Nazi’ and ‘Fascist’ on Teslas. A takeout order led to the arrest

Irvine Police officers arrested Max Sebastian Solomon, 25, of Irvine, and booked him into the Orange County Jail for felony vandalism.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Irvine Police Department has arrested a man suspected of vandalizing 13 Teslas with spray paint this month.

Police identified the suspect as Max Sebastian Solomon, 25, of Irvine. Solomon, who lived across the street from the parking structures where the vandalism occurred, was taken into custody at his home Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony vandalism.

The department made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of the suspect in handcuffs with two officers standing nearby.

Advertisement

Irvine police said it had responded to an altercation at the intersection of Michelson Drive and Carlson Avenue, the general area where the 13 Teslas had been vandalized. Police investigators learned that a man had spat on a Tesla that was stopped at the intersection. They later identified Solomon as the suspect through a takeout order he was carrying when the spitting incident occurred and took him into custody at his apartment home nearby.

The arrest comes nearly a week after police sought help from the public in identifying a suspect who was caught on video recorded by the surveillance cameras and the cameras on the Teslas, which appeared to show the vandalism incident.

Police said at least four Teslas were vandalized on July 17, with an additional nine more on July 23, adding that the vandal wrote “offensive language” on the vehicles.

Advertisement

Photos shared on social media showed at least three vehicles had been spray-painted with the words “Nazi” and “Fascist.”