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Fire crews rescue man trapped in truck that crashed into a Pacific Palisades building

Los Angeles Fire Department crews at the scene of a truck that struck a commercial building on Thursday.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews at the scene of a truck that struck a commercial building on Thursday.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
 and Kayla Bartkowski

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  • Los Angeles city firefighters rescued a man trapped in his flatbed truck inside a commercial building in Pacific Palisades on Thursday morning.
  • LAFD personnel responded at 11:38 a.m. to a report of an unidentified driver who was believed to have hit a one-story structure.

Roughly 35 Los Angeles city firefighters rescued a man stuck in his work truck inside a commercial building following a crash in Pacific Palisades on Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded at 11:38 a.m. to a report of an unidentified driver believed to have hit a one-story structure with his flatbed truck near where West Pacific Coast Highway meets Channel Road and Chautauqua Boulevard, according to authorities.

Firefighters worked for nearly two hours to extricate the driver, using hydraulic tools to cut into the trapped flatbed’s cab. The man, with blood dripping down his face, was eventually removed from his vehicle around 1:25 p.m., according to Jennifer Middleton, a LAFD firefighter and spokesperson.

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Ravaged homes by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California, US, on Jan. 30, 2025. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg

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The driver was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. His condition is unknown.

No occupants were inside the business at time of impact, according to LAFD.

No additional injuries have been reported.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

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