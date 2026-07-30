Fire crews rescue man trapped in truck that crashed into a Pacific Palisades building

Los Angeles Fire Department crews at the scene of a truck that struck a commercial building on Thursday.

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Roughly 35 Los Angeles city firefighters rescued a man stuck in his work truck inside a commercial building following a crash in Pacific Palisades on Thursday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded at 11:38 a.m. to a report of an unidentified driver believed to have hit a one-story structure with his flatbed truck near where West Pacific Coast Highway meets Channel Road and Chautauqua Boulevard, according to authorities.

Firefighters worked for nearly two hours to extricate the driver, using hydraulic tools to cut into the trapped flatbed’s cab. The man, with blood dripping down his face, was eventually removed from his vehicle around 1:25 p.m., according to Jennifer Middleton, a LAFD firefighter and spokesperson.

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The driver was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. His condition is unknown.

No occupants were inside the business at time of impact, according to LAFD.

No additional injuries have been reported.