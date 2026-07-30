L.A. model facing charges that she stole from wealthy suitors was just arrested again

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Los Angeles model and social media influencer already facing trial for charges that she allegedly stole from men she met on dating apps is now being held in jail without bail after she was re-arrested this week and found without her court-ordered ankle monitor.

Adva Lavie, 29, was arrested by Beverly Hills police on a new warrant filed in Riverside County, court records show.

It wasn’t immediately clear what allegations were made in the Riverside County warrant, but her missing GPS ankle monitor was enough for a judge to order her to be held without bail. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said it will be filing a new misdemeanor case against Lavie on suspicion that she violated the court order requiring the ankle monitor.

Advertisement

Lavie had previously been released on bail — with certain conditions, including the ankle monitor — as she awaited trial for a series of charges that stem from several burglaries, mostly targeting older, rich men she had pursued romantically, according to detectives.

Lavie — who authorities say also goes by the names Mia Ventura, Shoshana and Shana — was facing an upcoming trial for two counts of grand theft and two counts of first-degree residential burglary. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

An attorney for Lavie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prior charges stem from incidents involving five alleged victims, according to investigators, but after the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department released a bulletin calling for other possible victims to come forward, detectives heard of several additional burglaries.

Advertisement

In addition to older men she met online, Lavie allegedly stole from younger men and women, as well as businesses, investigators said.

Lavie will appear at a bail hearing Friday.

Times staff writer Summer Lin contributed to this report.