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LAPD fatally shoots man swinging bat at cars near freeway onramp, officials say

A suspect was fatally shot by Los Angeles police on Normandie Avenue near the 10 Freeway.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow
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Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was swinging a bat at cars near a freeway onramp Wednesday evening, officials said.

About 6:30 p.m., police started to receive reports that a man with a bat was threatening pedestrians with it and hitting occupied vehicles near Normandie Avenue and Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department posted on X.

By the time officers arrived in the area, the man had moved south on Normandie Avenue and officers found him at the 10 freeway underpass, the department said.

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“When officers arrived to the area, they encountered the suspect, armed with the bat,” and fatally shot him, police said.

Police did not provide any additional details on why they opened fire.

After the shooting, paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man’s identity was not immediately available. No one else was injured in the shooting and the bat was booked into evidence.

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An investigation into the shooting is underway.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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