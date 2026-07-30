LAPD fatally shoots man swinging bat at cars near freeway onramp, officials say
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Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was swinging a bat at cars near a freeway onramp Wednesday evening, officials said.
About 6:30 p.m., police started to receive reports that a man with a bat was threatening pedestrians with it and hitting occupied vehicles near Normandie Avenue and Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department posted on X.
By the time officers arrived in the area, the man had moved south on Normandie Avenue and officers found him at the 10 freeway underpass, the department said.
“When officers arrived to the area, they encountered the suspect, armed with the bat,” and fatally shot him, police said.
Police did not provide any additional details on why they opened fire.
After the shooting, paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The man’s identity was not immediately available. No one else was injured in the shooting and the bat was booked into evidence.
An investigation into the shooting is underway.