Man stabbed to death on Metrolink platform in San Fernando Valley

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at the San Fernando/Sylmar Metrolink train station Friday afternoon.

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A man was fatally stabbed on the platform for the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink train station Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the reported stabbing at 2:07 p.m. and found the victim bleeding on the ground, where he was pronounced dead, according to a department spokesperson.

Officers established a perimeter and began searching for the suspect, who was described as a man in a reflective vest. One person was detained by officers Friday afternoon, but information was not immediately available on whether that individual had been booked into jail, the spokesperson said.

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Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and probe a possible motive for the attack. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Metrolink service was not impacted as the afternoon rush hour began, according to a spokesperson for the commuter rail system.

Trains are continuing to run through the Sylmar/San Fernando station, however passengers are being asked to board and exit through the back two cars to minimize disruption at the still-active crime scene, the spokesperson said.