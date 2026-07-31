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Plane crashes at U.S. Marine Corps’ Miramar air base in San Diego

Smoke rises from the Miramar Air Base in San Diego following the crash of a F-35 jet Friday morning.
(AlertCalifornia)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
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A plane crashed at the U.S. Marine Corps’ largest air base, located in Miramar in San Diego, Friday morning, appearing to spark a nearby blaze, according to officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries. But the San Diego Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the scene, “next to the plane crash area,” said Candace Hadley, a spokesperson for the fire department.

Military officials did not immediately respond to questions about the crash.

A column of black smoke rose over the Miramar air station early Friday, according to images captured on Alert California cameras, but the fire appeared to have dissipated quickly.

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The Marine Corps Station Miramar is the home of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to the unit’s website.

In June, a B-52 bomber jet crashed at Edwards Air Force Base, located northeast of Los Angeles, killing eight.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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