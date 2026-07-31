Plane crashes at U.S. Marine Corps’ Miramar air base in San Diego

Smoke rises from the Miramar Air Base in San Diego following the crash of a F-35 jet Friday morning.

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A plane crashed at the U.S. Marine Corps’ largest air base, located in Miramar in San Diego, Friday morning, appearing to spark a nearby blaze, according to officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries. But the San Diego Fire Department responded to a brush fire near the scene, “next to the plane crash area,” said Candace Hadley, a spokesperson for the fire department.

Military officials did not immediately respond to questions about the crash.

A column of black smoke rose over the Miramar air station early Friday, according to images captured on Alert California cameras, but the fire appeared to have dissipated quickly.

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The Marine Corps Station Miramar is the home of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to the unit’s website.

In June, a B-52 bomber jet crashed at Edwards Air Force Base, located northeast of Los Angeles, killing eight.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.