Woman shot and hospitalized after argument in Van Nuys apartment

LAPD arrived to the scene and found an individual inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wound and not conscious.

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A man in his 50s shot a woman in her 20s multiple times after the two got into an argument in a Van Nuys apartment, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded early Saturday morning, just after midnight, to an apartment building on the 8100 block of Langdon Avenue, near the 405 Freeway and Roscoe Boulevard.

The woman was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition. The suspect is still at large.

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LAPD could not confirm whether the two were living together.