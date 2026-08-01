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Woman shot and hospitalized after argument in Van Nuys apartment

LAPD received a call about a woman who was shot by her boyfriend at an apartment complex in Van Nuys.
LAPD arrived to the scene and found an individual inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wound and not conscious.
(OnScene.tv)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
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A man in his 50s shot a woman in her 20s multiple times after the two got into an argument in a Van Nuys apartment, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded early Saturday morning, just after midnight, to an apartment building on the 8100 block of Langdon Avenue, near the 405 Freeway and Roscoe Boulevard.

The woman was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition. The suspect is still at large.

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LAPD could not confirm whether the two were living together.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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