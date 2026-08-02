Another broken pipe unleashes flooding, this time in Beverly Grove

The street is taped off after a burst pipe in Beverly Grove sent water flowing down the street on Sunday morning.

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A burst pipe in Beverly Grove sent water flowing down the street on Sunday morning, threatening parked vehicles and forcing some water services in the area to be shut off.

Crews from the Department of Los Angeles Water and Power responded to a broken pipe around 6 a.m. near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Lindenhurst Avenue. Flooding was first reported at 4:48 a.m.

Repairs are expected to be completed around 2:30 p.m., an LADWP representative said. San Vicente Boulevard remains closed between Lindenhurst and Orlando avenues.

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LADWP did not disclose the cause of the burst pipe, which was an eight-inch cast iron pipe.

The flooding follows several other burst pipes in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks. On July 16, a major water main break in West Hollywood forced the closure of a section of Sunset Boulevard and displaced some residents.

Sunset Boulevard was reopened overnight on July 24. LADWP said it is accelerating the full replacement of the affected trunk line, a project that was originally scheduled for 2031.

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Two other ruptured pipes in Venice and Hollywood last month have also been repaired, The Times reported.

In 2019, LADWP said roughly 29% of the city’s pipes were over 80 years old, nearing their typical 100-year lifespan.