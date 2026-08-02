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Another broken pipe unleashes flooding, this time in Beverly Grove

The street is taped off after a burst pipe in Beverly Grove sent water flowing down the street on Sunday morning.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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A burst pipe in Beverly Grove sent water flowing down the street on Sunday morning, threatening parked vehicles and forcing some water services in the area to be shut off.

Crews from the Department of Los Angeles Water and Power responded to a broken pipe around 6 a.m. near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Lindenhurst Avenue. Flooding was first reported at 4:48 a.m.

Repairs are expected to be completed around 2:30 p.m., an LADWP representative said. San Vicente Boulevard remains closed between Lindenhurst and Orlando avenues.

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WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA JULY 16, 2026 - A water main break has flooded streets in West Hollywood, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing down Sunset Boulevard and surrounding streets on Thursday morning, July 16, 2026. (Jonathan Alcorn / For The Times)

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More water pipes burst in Venice, Hollywood as Sunset Strip repairs enter Day 4

A section of Sunset Boulevard remained closed Sunday because of last week’s destructive water main break. Officials said they didn’t know when repairs would be completed or the street reopened.

LADWP did not disclose the cause of the burst pipe, which was an eight-inch cast iron pipe.

The flooding follows several other burst pipes in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks. On July 16, a major water main break in West Hollywood forced the closure of a section of Sunset Boulevard and displaced some residents.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA JULY 17, 2026 - Repair work is underway after a water main break flooded streets in West Hollywood, and shut down a portion of Sunset Boulevard on Friday morning, July 17, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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West Hollywood rupture was L.A.’s worst in years: 17 million gallons spilled, Sunset Boulevard closed for days

Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while crews repair pipe and the road itself after a major trunk line ruptured Thursday.

Sunset Boulevard was reopened overnight on July 24. LADWP said it is accelerating the full replacement of the affected trunk line, a project that was originally scheduled for 2031.

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Two other ruptured pipes in Venice and Hollywood last month have also been repaired, The Times reported.

In 2019, LADWP said roughly 29% of the city’s pipes were over 80 years old, nearing their typical 100-year lifespan.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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