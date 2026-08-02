Magnitude 2.6 earthquake jars Hawthorne, surrounding communities

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A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Hawthorne, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered less than a mile from from Gardena, Inglewood and Westmont. It occurred at a depth of 6.5 miles.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

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This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

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