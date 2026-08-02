Road, parking lot and restrooms at Point Dume Beach closed due to ‘extreme erosion’

Vehicle access and restrooms at Point Dume Beach, pictured here in 2019, are closed until further notice following erosion from recent high tides and elevated surf.

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L.A. County closed several restrooms and road access at Point Dume Beach after high tides and surf caused “extreme erosion,” according to the Department of Beaches and Harbors.

In a social media post Saturday, the department said the overnight erosion had left the bluff edge unstable, with “drop-offs of up to 8 feet” in some areas. In response, the County closed Westward Beach Road past the pay gate and the 373-spot parking lot for the beach.

The roughly 0.4-mile road provides the only vehicle access for the beach, which is surrounded by rugged coastal terrain and sits next to Point Dume, a rocky headland that juts into the Pacific to form the northern tip of the Santa Monica Bay.

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On Friday, the department closed several restrooms after the rough ocean damaged the water line and meter serving them. In response, temporary chemical toilets and hand-washing stations were installed, the department said.

The department urged beachgoers not to cross safety cones, caution tape or barriers for their safety. It provided no estimate when the restrooms, road or parking lot would reopen but noted that the county was “assessing the damage” and would provide updates as information became available.

The National Weather Service has repeatedly warned of dangerous rip currents and elevated surf in recent weeks as multiple southerly swells battered the coastlines of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The intense conditions have prompted thousands of lifeguard rescues along the coast.