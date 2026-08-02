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Concertgoer dies after reported brain injury at Warped Tour in Long Beach

A special centennial badge Long Beach police officers will be wearing to honor the 100th year of the design.
Police are investigating after a man attending the July 26 Warped Tour in Long Beach was rushed to a hospital, where he died several days later.
(Long Beach Police Department)
August Brown staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By August Brown
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A concertgoer died after suffering a reported brain injury at the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach last weekend.

According to a GoFundMe started by his family, David Granado Jr. attended the popular punk festival on July 26 with his girlfriend, brother and friends. While there, he suffered “a traumatic and ultimately fatal brain injury.”

Granado’s family was still trying to “piece together the timeline of what exactly happened to Dave in the hours leading up to being transported to the hospital,” according to the fundraiser.

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Long Beach police said a preliminary investigation did not find that there had been foul play, but a further investigation is underway.

Representatives for the Vans Warped Tour did not immediately return requests for comment or information about the incident on Sunday, nor did the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

In a statement to The Times, the Long Beach Police Department said, “On July 29, 2026, the Long Beach Police Department was contacted regarding an individual at a local hospital in critical condition. It was determined the subject had been attending the Vans Warped Tour event in Long Beach and was transported to the hospital by a private medical company. The preliminary investigation did not indicate any signs of foul play. On July 31, 2026, detectives were made aware that the individual had passed away.”

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Police said that the county medical examiner would determine the cause of death and that the department was conducting an investigation “to determine if any criminal incident occurred.”

Calabasas, CA - July 16: Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman at Insomniac's office on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Calabasas, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

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The Warped Tour, a generational fixture on the punk, ska and rock circuit, returned last year for its 30th anniversary after a long absence, and now has upcoming dates in Montreal, followed by Mexico City and Orlando, Fla., with Washington, D.C., and Long Beach again next year.

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August Brown

August Brown covers pop music, the music industry and nightlife policy at the Los Angeles Times.

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