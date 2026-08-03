Anti-ICE protester accused of pouring lighter fluid on CHP car is sentenced to prison

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A Los Angeles man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Monday for obstructing law enforcement during protests in downtown Los Angeles amid the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps last year, authorities said.

Yachua Mauricio Flores, 23, of Lincoln Heights pleaded guilty in late April to one count of obstructing, impeding and interfering with law enforcement officers during civil disorder, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The charges against Flores stemmed from a June 8, 2025, protest in downtown L.A., where prosecutors said he “participated in a riot” on the Main Street overpass of the 101 Freeway. He and others threw rocks, chunks of concrete, scooters, street signs, fireworks and burning debris at the officers on the freeway below, according to authorities.

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This incident occurred the same day that the National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles. Amid aggressive immigration raids by the Trump administration, there were scattered clashes between protesters and federal agents. Many of the protests remained peaceful, but there were some instances of violence across L.A. County. At some protests, agents deployed flash-bangs and pepper balls and protesters threw rocks and bottles.

Authorities say that, in the June 8 incident, Flores poured two bottles of lighter fluid onto a burning California Highway Patrol vehicle to intensify the flames. He then directed another individual to follow suit and pour a fluid onto the same flaming CHP vehicle, prosecutors said.

Flores and another individual threw an electric scooter over the overpass railing onto the freeway below, authorities said.

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In the plea agreement, Flores said that “he knew officers were under the freeway overpass” and admitted “that he knew that throwing objects and burning debris created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to the officers,” the Department of Justice said.

“Violent attacks on law enforcement will result in federal prison time,” said 1st Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli. “Those who escalate chaos and endanger officers will be held accountable. Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to protecting the men and women sworn to keep our communities safe.”

The DOJ has had several cases dismissed where they accused protesters of violent actions against federal authorities.

Last week, federal prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case against labor leader David Huerta, who was arrested during the first day of summer immigration raids in the Southland and charged with obstructing a federal officer. Huerta said it was proof he did nothing wrong.