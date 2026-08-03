Family mourns California woman, 23, killed in In-N-Out shooting

Police respond to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Twin Falls, Idaho, In-N-Out Burger on Saturday.

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A 23-year-old California woman was one of three people killed over the weekend in the shooting outside an In-N-Out restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, according to family and company officials.

Sabrina Garibay, 44, confirmed to The Times on Monday evening that the her daughter Ashley Garibay, an In-N-Out employee, was killed in the shooting.

She said she provided a statement to In-N-Out that would be released on her behalf and declined to comment further.

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On the crowdfunding site GoFundMe Garibay described her daughter as an amazing soul with “a radiant heart.”

“Ashley is a beloved daughter, sister, auntie and a best friend to everyone,” she wrote. “She has left a lasting impression on so many souls.”

In a statement issued on Facebook Sunday, Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-n-Out, said she was saddened over the lost of Garibay, who was tending to customers when the shooting occurred.

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“In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season,” Snyder wrote. “I am no stranger to loss, but this is so incredibly tough, and my heart also goes out to all of the associates and customers who were there during this traumatic event.”

She said the suspect had fired several times at the restaurant.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said three people were killed and seven others were injured in the “chaotic” incident at the fast food restaurant, which had recently opened. He said the suspected shooter, identified as Chad Williams, 24, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The deadly shooting occurred Saturday around 2:29 p.m., when police officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired. The shooting also prompted a response from the state and federal law enforcement agencies. At least three victims were killed and the suspect. Seven other people were injured in the shooting. Two of those victims were treated and released at the scene, three were in stable conditions and two others were left in critical condition.

The status of their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said in a written statement on Facebook on Sunday that the suspect acted alone and an investigation into the shooting remained ongoing. An off-duty state trooper and an armed citizen returned gunfire toward the suspect.

“We commend their heroic actions, which we believe helped drive the suspect away from the scene and prevent further casualties,” the department wrote in the social media post.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted. We understand the fear, grief, and concern this has caused in our community.