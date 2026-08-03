Advertisement
California

Chino Hills suspect charged with murder after kidnapped businessman found in trunk, prosecutors say

Aftermath from a kidnapping in Chino Hills
A kidnapping suspect was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night after allegedly shooting a kidnapping victim who was being held inside the trunk of a vehicle following a short pursuit in Chino Hills, on July 29, 2026.
(OnSCene.tv)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben Vives and Terry Castleman
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged Jianquan Bo, 66, with murder and kidnapping in the death of 60-year-old Shukur Aikebaer, a father of three daughters.
  • Prosecutors allege Jianquan and his brother, Zhengfeng Bo, abducted Aikebaer from his Chino Hills home after shooting him and placing him in the trunk of their car.
  • Zhengfeng shot the victim during a police standoff following a shot police chase.

The surviving kidnapper from an abduction in Chino Hills last week that ended with deputies killing the kidnapper’s accomplice, moments after the victim had been executed, is being charged with murder, San Bernardino County prosecutors announced Monday.

Jianquan Bo, 66, who helped his brother kidnap the victim, was charged with the murder of 60-year-old Shukur Aikebaer, a father of three daughters and former business associate of Bo’s older brother.

In filing the charges, prosecutors also charged Bo with special circumstance that the crime was committed during a commission of a kidnapping, according to San Bernardino County Dist. Atty. Jason Anderson.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege that on Wednesday night, Bo and his older brother, Zhengfeng Bo, 67, drove more than 30 miles from their Irvine home to the 2100 block of Monteverde Drive in Chino Hills, where they shot Aikebaer and stuffed him in the trunk of their silver Nissan Altima.

The brothers then led sheriff deputies on a high-speed chase for more than a mile before stopping in the 2400 Block of Wandering Ridge Drive, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance footage obtained by a local TV station shows the moments after the suspect’s stopped their vehicle and deputies ordered them out of the vehicle, apparently unaware a kidnapping victim was trapped in the trunk. In the video, a man that is believed to be Zhengfeng Bo is seen initially complying with police before returning to the driver’s seat, appeared to grab something, then walked back to the trunk and pointing into the trunk before he falls to the ground. Authorities say Bo shot Aikebaer, who was in the trunk, before deputies opened fire and killed him.

Advertisement

Bo and Aikebaer were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jianquan Bo, who was in the passenger seat, was not injured in the shooting and was taken into custody.

OCATION: 2400 Block of Wandering Ridge Dr. AREA/CITY: Chino Hills DETAILS: On July 29th, 2026, at about 10:25 PM, a deputy-involved shooting occurred in the 2400 Block of Wandering Ridge Drive in Chino Hills. Officers arrived at the scene and located one victim and possibly a second victim on Monteverde Drive. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. A possible deceased body was found in the trunk of the sedan near the deceased suspect.

California

Suspect in deadly Chino Hills kidnapping worked with victim in real estate

Suspect and victim in a deadly Chino Hills trunk execution were commercial real estate partners embroiled in a business dispute, attorney says.

A preliminary investigation by homicide detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department determined that the Aikebaer was home with his family when there was a power outage, prompting to go outside where he was confronted by the two brothers.

They also said Zhengfeng Bo and Aikebaer knew each other “through a prior working relationship.”

In an interview with The Times, Michael Chen, who had been representing Bo in a legal dispute over a $20-million apartment complex in Pasadena, said his client and Aikebaer were business associates at Panshi Inc., an Irvine-registered commercial real estate firm.

Public records list Bo as chief executive officer and Aikebaer as chief financial officer and secretary.

Chen said Bo, Panshi and another associate had loaned more than $2 million to the developers of an apartment complex, prompting lawsuits over unpaid debts and control of the property.

Advertisement

On Monday, Chen filed another claim against the developers, The Madison Collection LLC, seeking to oust its property managers and transfer control to Panshi.

The Madison Collection had been stonewalling these efforts for months, according to the lawsuit, refusing to turn over books and bank accounts.

Chen said Aikebaer had served as the “middleman” between Panshi and the developers, and until the day of the shooting, he believed the two men had a good relationship. There was nothing “adversarial” about it, he said.

“But obviously, something happened,” he said. “Maybe some information came to light that prompted [Bo] to take this action.”

Times staff writer Jack Dolan contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement