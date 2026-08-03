Drowning of 3-year-old girl at a California reservoir is now being investigated as a homicide

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A 3-year-old girl’s drowning death at a California reservoir is being now investigated as a homicide, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff.

“That is an active investigation right now,” Sheriff David Vasquez said at a Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting, according to SFGate. “We are treating it as a homicide.”

On July 18 around 3:34 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about a missing 3-year-old who could have drowned in the Fleming Meadows Lagoon at Lake Don Pedro, according to a Sheriff’s Office social media post.

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The girl was found while deputies were responding, and they took over CPR from bystanders until medics and fire personnel arrived, according to the post. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in getting more information, according to the post.

They’re looking for photos and videos of the child on a raft or boat with other children, and witnesses who could have seen the child before she was pulled from the water.

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A GoFundMe for the family, which has been taken down, said that the girl was on a camping trip with her family. It had raised more than $13,000 before being taken down, according to internet archives.

“What was meant to be a joyful family camping trip became an unimaginable nightmare that no parent, sibling, or grandparent should ever have to endure,” the page read.