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Motorcyclist takes fatal fall over edge of 105/110 freeway interchange in Los Angeles

LAPD and CHP officers responded to reports of a motorcyclist who fell off the 110/105 freeway interchange .
LAPD and CHP officers responded to reports of a motorcyclist who fell off the 110/105 freeway interchange and landed at the bus parking area of the Harbor Freeway C Line Metro station Monday evening.
(KeyNews)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

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A motorcyclist has died after going over the edge of a freeway interchange in Los Angeles and falling onto a street below, California Highway Patrol officials said early Monday.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on the wide, curving interchange road that connects the eastbound 105 Freeway to the southbound 110 Freeway leading to San Pedro, the CHP said. The connector was closed until around 2:15 a.m.

According to the CHP, a solo-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle was reported just before 11:20 p.m. Monday, with a caller indicating that the person fell onto the street below.

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The motorcyclist was found near South Figueroa and West 117th streets. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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