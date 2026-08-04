Motorcyclist takes fatal fall over edge of 105/110 freeway interchange in Los Angeles
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A motorcyclist has died after going over the edge of a freeway interchange in Los Angeles and falling onto a street below, California Highway Patrol officials said early Monday.
The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on the wide, curving interchange road that connects the eastbound 105 Freeway to the southbound 110 Freeway leading to San Pedro, the CHP said. The connector was closed until around 2:15 a.m.
According to the CHP, a solo-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle was reported just before 11:20 p.m. Monday, with a caller indicating that the person fell onto the street below.
The motorcyclist was found near South Figueroa and West 117th streets. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.