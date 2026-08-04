What we know about the victims of the In-n-Out mass shooting

This still image captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho.

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Details are emerging about the victims of a mass shooting Saturday at and In-n-Out Burger in Twin Fallls, Idaho, including some California connections.

Police said the gunman acted alone and an investigation remains ongoing. Authorities identified the shooter as 24-year-old Chad Williams, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Williams, police say, opened fire at the eatery, killing three people and wounded several others. Police said an off-duty law enforcement officer and a second person fired back at the gunman, potentially preventing more violence.

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A motive is unclear.

Here is what we know about the victims:

Ashley Garibay

Sabrina Garibay, 44, confirmed to The Times on Monday evening that her daughter Ashley Garibay, an In-N-Out employee, was killed. She said she provided a statement to the burger chain that would be released on her behalf and declined to comment further.

On the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, Garibay described her daughter as an amazing soul with “a radiant heart.”

“Ashley is a beloved daughter, sister, auntie and a best friend to everyone,” she wrote. “She has left a lasting impression on so many souls.”

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Ashley Garibay, who typically worked at an In-N-Out in Stockton, where she lived, often traveled across the U.S. to help open new stores and was doing that in Twin Falls when the gunman opened fire, the family said in its statement. According to the company, the Twin Falls location had just opened July 24.

“We are heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Ashley. ... She was adventurous, outgoing, smart and driven, never letting obstacles get in her way,” the family’s statement read in part. “She lit up a room with her bright smile and a laugh that was contagious. She was a friend to all, and no matter what difficulties she was facing, she always found a way to help others find the light in the darkness.”

The statement said In-N-Out was Ashley’s first job and that she dreamed of managing one of the stores.

Christopher Claunch

Another California native reportedly was killed in Saturday’s shooting. The New York Times identified the victim as Christopher Claunch.

His sister told the outlet that Claunch lived in Idaho for about 30 years but always stopped to eat at the burger joint whenever he was in California.

Claunch was from Southern California, according to reporting by KTLA. He grew up in the Santa Clarita community of Canyon Country.

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Garren Taylor, one of Claunch’s friends, told the Associated Press that two years ago, Claunch completed a rehab program for alcohol abuse at Renaissance Ranch Recovery Center in Rupert, Idaho, and was immediately hired there. Taylor said Claunch, known to those close to him as “Toph,” had since then dedicated his life to helping others get sober.

“He helped hundreds of people,” Taylor told AP. “He was just a gift to anyone he came in contact with. It wasn’t about the paycheck, his attitude was: ‘I get to help someone today.’”

Other victims

The third person killed in the shooting has not been identified.

Two of the wounded were treated and released at the scene, three were in stable condition, and two others were in critical condition as of Sunday. Their conditions were not immediately known on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Marcus Scott said his son Austin “A.J.” Scott was critically wounded in the attack and faces a long recovery. He said his son was shot after he moved “toward the danger” when he heard gunfire in an effort to protect others, according to the AP.

Terry Dudley, a driver for North Star Taxi, was shot as he was charging one of the company’s Teslas in a parking lot next to the In-N-Out Burger, James Palmer, who owns the taxi service, told AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.