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Man goes missing while camping in Big Bear, found dead

A woman fishes in Big Bear Lake in Fawnskin in June.
A woman fishes in Big Bear Lake in Fawnskin in June. A man who was reported missing in the community was found dead, authorities say.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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A man who was reported missing in Fawnskin on Monday morning was found deceased by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department near his campsite after an extensive search.

The man was identified as Brian Schofield, 47, of Riverside and was last seen by his fiancee Sunday night at around 11:30 p.m. when they went to bed at Yellow Post Campsite on Delamar Mountain Road, in Fawnskin, authorities said.

Authorities had put out an alert to the public early Monday morning after he had been reported missing. The Sheriff’s Department added that a preliminary investigation into Schofield’s death found no signs of foul play.

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The campsite where the man was found sits along Big Bear Lake and about seven miles outside of the city of Big Bear Lake.

No further details were provided by authorities about the man’s disappearance.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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