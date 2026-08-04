Man goes missing while camping in Big Bear, found dead

A woman fishes in Big Bear Lake in Fawnskin in June. A man who was reported missing in the community was found dead, authorities say.

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A man who was reported missing in Fawnskin on Monday morning was found deceased by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department near his campsite after an extensive search.

The man was identified as Brian Schofield, 47, of Riverside and was last seen by his fiancee Sunday night at around 11:30 p.m. when they went to bed at Yellow Post Campsite on Delamar Mountain Road, in Fawnskin, authorities said.

Authorities had put out an alert to the public early Monday morning after he had been reported missing. The Sheriff’s Department added that a preliminary investigation into Schofield’s death found no signs of foul play.

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The campsite where the man was found sits along Big Bear Lake and about seven miles outside of the city of Big Bear Lake.

No further details were provided by authorities about the man’s disappearance.