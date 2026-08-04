She was sexually assaulted walking home from the gym. Police say they’ve caught her attacker

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A man has been arrested in the sexual assault of a woman in North Hollywood walking home from the gym, and police are looking for more possible victims, officials said.

On July 19 around 8:30 p.m., the woman was walking home from the gym on the bridge at Laurel Grove Avenue and Valleyheart Drive when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The man sexually assaulted her with a foreign object, according to the LAPD. Witnesses interrupted the assault and he fled.

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North Hollywood canvassed around 50 businesses to try to find surveillance footage and investigative leads, police said. Authorities released a community alert flier on July 29 and got multiple tips that led to identifying the suspect, 27-year-old Rodrigo Melgar, on Friday.

On Monday around 10 a.m., the LAPD served a search warrant and arrested Melgar on Burbank Boulevard west of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to LAPD. He was booked on suspicion of sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Detectives with the LAPD believe there could be more victims or witnesses. Melgar allegedly used public transit on local bus routes as his primary means of transportation.

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“This arrest is the result of outstanding detective work, relentless determination, and the strong partnership between our investigators, the media, and the community,” LAPD Lt. Monique Valenzuela said in a prepared statement. “Our detectives never stopped pursuing every lead, and every tip we received brought us one step closer to identifying and apprehending this violent offender.”