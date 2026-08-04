Paso Robles man arrested after allegedly crushing car with a tractor during an argument

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Paso Robles man after they said he used a tractor to crush a car following an argument.

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When a Paso Robles man couldn’t settle an argument with words, he allegedly used every tool at his disposal.

On Saturday around 12:03 a.m., deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 1700 block of Sinton Road in Santa Maria of a report of a person driving a front-loader tractor into a car, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The car was crushed when 38-year-old Levi Gaze of Paso Robles allegedly rammed the vehicle with a tractor, according to the release, which did not elaborate on what prompted the attack.

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Photos released by the sheriff’s department show a dark, late-model sedan with a crushed hood and a damaged front bumper. The back windshield and trunk are also crushed.

A female passenger escaped without being injured, deputies said. Gaze allegedly used the bucket of the tractor to further damage the car.

Gaze destroyed the woman’s car after an argument and deputies were able to arrest him without incident, according to the release.

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Gaze was booked at the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism, felony charges, officials said. He was booked on an outstanding no-bail warrant from San Luis Obispo County and is being held without bail.

