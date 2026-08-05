3-year-old is found after home invasion in Van Nuys, police say

L.A. police respond to a home invasion and kidnapping in Van Nuys on Wednesday.

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Police say a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in Van Nuys on Wednesday morning has been found.

Officers responded at 8:13 a.m. to a report of a home invasion in the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy was found around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

No details were provided on where or how the boy was found or whether the suspect — described as wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants — was in custody.

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When the child was taken, the man fled with him in a black Ford Explorer with no license plate, according to the LAPD.

Police provided no information Wednesday afternoon on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, whose identities have not been released.