Advertisement
California

3-year-old is found after home invasion in Van Nuys, police say

Police vehicles outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant
L.A. police respond to a home invasion and kidnapping in Van Nuys on Wednesday.
(KTLA-TV)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Police say a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in Van Nuys on Wednesday morning has been found.

Officers responded at 8:13 a.m. to a report of a home invasion in the 7600 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boy was found around 12:30 p.m., according to police.

No details were provided on where or how the boy was found or whether the suspect — described as wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants — was in custody.

Advertisement

When the child was taken, the man fled with him in a black Ford Explorer with no license plate, according to the LAPD.

Police provided no information Wednesday afternoon on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, whose identities have not been released.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement