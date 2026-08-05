Measles-infected Universal Studios visitor spent whole day at the park

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Public health officials are investigating after a person spent 11 hours at Universal Studios Hollywood while infected with the measles, possibly exposing other parkgoers.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department warned that people who visited the attraction on Sunday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. could have been exposed to the contagious viral respiratory disease.

“With summer travel underway, the risk of exposure to infectious diseases may increase,” said Muntu Davis, county public health officer. “We urge everyone to confirm their immunity and get the MMR vaccine if needed, especially before traveling and attending crowded events.”

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California Measles surges dramatically in California among children and young adults The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 93% of confirmed measles cases are associated with outbreaks. There have been 34 new outbreaks reported so far this year.

The measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. Public health officials say the virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after an infected person has left.

An infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears, according to the county department. People become infected by breathing in the contaminated air or touching the infected surface and then touching their eyes, noses or mouths.

County officials said people who were at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 26 might be at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed.

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“These individuals should confirm their protection against measles,” the department said in a news release. “Those who have had measles in the past or received the recommended measles vaccine are likely protected but should still monitor for symptoms.”

Common symptoms caused by the measles include:



Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash three to five days after other signs of illness. The measles rash typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Complications can arise from the disease, especially in young unvaccinated children and pregnant people, according to the California Department of Public Health. A severe measles case can cause pneumonia; encephalitis, or dangerous inflammation of the brain; hospitalization; and sometimes death.

Anyone who remains symptom-free for more than 21 days after being exposed is no longer considered at risk.

The last day to monitor for symptoms is Aug. 16.

Those who visited the park and are considered at higher risk of developing complicated symptoms of the measles — including pregnant people, babies younger than 12 months, or individuals with a weakened immune system or who haven’t been immunized — should notify their healthcare provider.

If symptoms develop, officials urge infected people to stay at home and avoid school, work and any gatherings.

Instead, call a healthcare provider immediately and refrain from going to a healthcare facility without calling first. Let your provider know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms.

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The best defense against the disease and its complications is the MMR vaccine, which is administered in two doses, according to the California Department of Public Health.

There have been three localized measles outbreaks in California in 2026, according to the state agency. All three outbreaks have ended.

