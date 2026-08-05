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San Bernardino County sheriff’s detective shot in Antelope Valley investigation, hospitalized

Aerial view of law enforcement vehicles and officers stationed along a desert road abutted by fencing
A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to the hospital after being shot during an investigation in the Antelope Valley on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
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A San Bernardino County sheriff’s detective was shot during an investigation in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The detective was hit by gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of East Avenue R and 130 Street. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, one of the agency’s detectives was shot “while conducting an investigation in Antelope Valley.”

The officer was airlifted to a Lancaster hospital and reported in stable condition.

The nature of the investigation was unknown. At least one person, believed to be a suspect, was dead, and a second remains at large.

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Aerial views of the scene showed two SUVs and a deputy’s ballistic vest abandoned on the ground at the scene. Los Angeles County fire officials confirmed that the agency airlifted injured people from the scene.

Dozens of L.A. County sheriff’s deputies converged on the scene and were visible amid a desert landscape and some ramshackle buildings.

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Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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