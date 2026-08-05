San Bernardino County sheriff’s detective shot in Antelope Valley investigation, hospitalized

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was airlifted to the hospital after being shot during an investigation in the Antelope Valley on Wednesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s detective was shot during an investigation in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The detective was hit by gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. in the 13000 block of East Avenue R and 130 Street. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, one of the agency’s detectives was shot “while conducting an investigation in Antelope Valley.”

The officer was airlifted to a Lancaster hospital and reported in stable condition.

The nature of the investigation was unknown. At least one person, believed to be a suspect, was dead, and a second remains at large.

Advertisement

Aerial views of the scene showed two SUVs and a deputy’s ballistic vest abandoned on the ground at the scene. Los Angeles County fire officials confirmed that the agency airlifted injured people from the scene.

Dozens of L.A. County sheriff’s deputies converged on the scene and were visible amid a desert landscape and some ramshackle buildings.