Act of road rage leads investigators to massive weapons cache, authorities say

Investigators say a Yucaipa man had thousands of rounds of ammunition plus guns and items for illegally manufacturing guns.

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A California driver pulled alongside another motorist on the 10 Freeway and pointed a gun — and it was that act of road rage, authorities say, that led investigators to an astonishing cache of illegal weapons.

The events leading to the discovery of the suspect’s arsenal began on July 15 in the city of Redlands when the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a road rage incident on Interstate 10 near Live Oak Canyon Road, according to the CHP.

A driver in a Ford vehicle pulled alongside another vehicle and pointed a handgun at the occupants, investigators said in a statement. The victims, they said, then provided the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

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CHP investigators later identified the suspect as Robert Valdez, 52, of Yucaipa.

On Tuesday, investigators found Valdez and his Ford in Redlands and conducted a traffic stop, arresting him without incident.

But during a search of his vehicle, investigators said, they recovered a revolver and additional ammunition, as well as speed loaders, which allow multiple chambers of a gun to be loaded at once.

CHP investigators said they later executed a search warrant at Valdez’s home.

There, they found an extensive arsenal. About 20 illegal firearms, including assault rifles, AR-15-style rifles, long-range rifles, shotguns and suppressed handguns were recovered.

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Investigators also seized about 20,000 rounds of ammunition, including armor-piercing rounds, multiple firearm suppressors and about 15 firearm milling fixtures used to illegally manufacture and modify AR-15-style lower receivers, according to the statement.

Valdez was booked on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a suppressor.