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Car drops off Angeles Crest Highway, killing driver; 3 passengers survive

Pasadena Fire responded to Angeles Crest Highway regarding a vehicle over the side of the road.
Around 10:30 pm last night, Pasadena Fire and Pasadena Police Departments responded to Angeles Crest Highway regarding a vehicle with four occupants that had gone over the side of the road.
(Pasadena Fire Dept.)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • A male driver died but three passengers survived a vehicle going over the side of the road in the Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday.
  • Pasadena police and fire departments found a vehicle resting several hundred feet below the roadway.

A male driver is dead, but three passengers survived after a vehicle went over the side of Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The Pasadena police and fire departments responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. and found a vehicle resting several hundred feet below the roadway, “making access extremely difficult,” said police spokesperson Susana Porras.

Recovery efforts for the deceased driver are ongoing due to the challenging terrain, according to Pasadena police. His identity has not yet been confirmed, but he was declared dead at the scene. Pasadena police originally said the deceased was female but confirmed later Thursday afternoon that the driver was male.

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The three surviving occupants were described as Orange County residents in their early 20s, according to Pasadena police. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were rescued and transported to a local hospital.

A segment of the road that collapsed after heavy storms pummeled the San Gabriel Mountains, washing away chunks of Angeles Crest Highway.

Travel & Experiences

How damaged is Angeles Crest Highway? I hiked it to find out

Angeles Crest Highway is a 66-mile scenic route that hikers use to reach some of the most beautiful places in the San Gabriel Mountains. It has been recently plagued by closures.

A Pasadena firefighter suffered an undisclosed leg injury during the rescue operation and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Pasadena Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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L.A. County fire authorities reported the incident at Mile Marker 26-50 and said one of the successful rescues happened at 12:27 a.m.

Pasadena authorities were joined in the rescue efforts by L.A. County Fire, Glendale Fire and Montrose Search and Rescue members.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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