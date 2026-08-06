Car drops off Angeles Crest Highway, killing driver; 3 passengers survive

Around 10:30 pm last night, Pasadena Fire and Pasadena Police Departments responded to Angeles Crest Highway regarding a vehicle with four occupants that had gone over the side of the road.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A male driver is dead, but three passengers survived after a vehicle went over the side of Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The Pasadena police and fire departments responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. and found a vehicle resting several hundred feet below the roadway, “making access extremely difficult,” said police spokesperson Susana Porras.

Recovery efforts for the deceased driver are ongoing due to the challenging terrain, according to Pasadena police. His identity has not yet been confirmed, but he was declared dead at the scene. Pasadena police originally said the deceased was female but confirmed later Thursday afternoon that the driver was male.

Advertisement

The three surviving occupants were described as Orange County residents in their early 20s, according to Pasadena police. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were rescued and transported to a local hospital.

A Pasadena firefighter suffered an undisclosed leg injury during the rescue operation and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Pasadena Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

L.A. County fire authorities reported the incident at Mile Marker 26-50 and said one of the successful rescues happened at 12:27 a.m.

Pasadena authorities were joined in the rescue efforts by L.A. County Fire, Glendale Fire and Montrose Search and Rescue members.