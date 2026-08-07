Advertisement
California

Mountain lion safely captured after strolling through San Dimas neighborhood

A mountain lion finds a shady area along Foothill Avenue between San Dimas Avenue and San Dimas Canyon Road.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A mountain lion wandering through a San Dimas neighborhood sparked the temporary closure of a street before wildlife officials safely captured and removed the big cat Friday afternoon.

Video footage showed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies assisting wildlife officials as they carried the tranquilized animal to a brown cage to transport it out of the area.

Curious residents watched as the animal was being loaded into the cage, bringing an eventful morning for the San Gabriel Valley neighborhood to an end.

Advertisement

Cort Klopping, public information officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said biologists conducted an assessment but the results were inconclusive, “although biologists observed signs of external injuries,” he said. “The mountain lion is being transported to a veterinarian for more thorough examination.”

Klopping did not say what the external injuries were but reminded the public that vehicles are one of the leading causes of wildlife mortalities in L.A. County.

“Drivers are highly encouraged to report incidents of vehicles striking wildlife in order for the department to provide a more expedient response,” he said.

Advertisement

The incident began after 8 a.m. when the L.A. County Sheriff’s San Dimas Station announced on Instagram that it received reports about a mountain lion roaming along Foothill Boulevard between San Dimas Avenue and San Dimas Canyon Road.

A mountain lion is prepped for transport after being tranquilized in a San Dimas neighborhood on Friday.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The department shared photos and images showing the big cat on a sidewalk under the shade of a tree while deputies set up a perimeter.

The department urged residents to stay away from the area while also securing pets and any outdoor food that could attract the puma.

“Runners, pedestrians, and residents are asked to remain vigilant,” the post read.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement