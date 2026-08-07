Evacuation orders lifted for 1,000-acre Ridge fire near Gorman as containment grows

Firefighters on the scene of a hillside fire Friday on West Gorman Post Road in Gorman.

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Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday morning for the Ridge fire that jumped over the 5 Freeway on Friday afternoon after igniting in Gorman, prompting lane closures and heavy traffic delays through the Grapevine.

Fire crews contained 30% of the blaze Friday evening and overnight, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. By 7 a.m. Saturday, the agency said more than 350 firefighters were on scene as the fire spanned 1,057 acres.

According to Cal Fire, evacuation orders were lifted just after 7 a.m., but evacuation warnings remain in place in areas north and south of the 5 Freeway.

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With extreme heat forecast Saturday — daytime highs could reach as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit — the fire department said firefighters are working to “provide for structure protection and improve control lines to limit the fire’s progression and to mitigate potential future threat.”

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. near the 39000 block of Gorman Post Road and quickly burned about 100 acres of surrounding brush in northwestern Los Angeles County.



A helicopter performs a water drop on West Gorman Post Road in Gorman. (Onscene.tv)

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Less than three hours later, the fire had grown to 1,000 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Around 4:45 p.m., the fire crossed the 5, leading authorities to issue an evacuation order in areas of Gorman and Hungry Valley west of the freeway. Evacuation warnings were also in place to the south and north of the blaze, as well as in the adjacent area of Kern County.

A map of areas affected by evacuations can be found here.

The 5 Freeway was initially closed in both directions around the fire, snarling rush hour traffic. Southbound lanes reopened shortly before 7 p.m., and northbound lanes reopened around 9 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for portions of northern L.A. County, which will be in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday. Residents who can see or smell smoke are advised to remain indoors with their doors and windows closed, an air purifier running and air conditioning turned off.

“Wildfire impacts are expected along the I-5 corridor between Castaic Lake and Lebec,” the agency said in a statement. “Smoke impacts depend on the extent of the fire’s spread. Smoke exposure may cause temporary irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Individuals experiencing severe or worsening symptoms, including difficulty breathing, chest pain, or significant respiratory distress, should seek medical attention immediately.”

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The L.A. County Fire Department deployed hundreds of firefighters Friday, according to department spokesperson Jonathan Torres. At one point, a total of 11 aerial resources, including fixed-wing aircraft and firefighting helicopters, were assigned to the incident.

The fire’s rapid initial growth was fueled by south-to-southeast winds of 6 to 10 mph, with gusts of up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the area were in the lower 90s, and humidity levels were about 18% around the time of ignition.

The toasty temperatures and steep, brushy terrain initially led the fire to spread quickly, according to Torres. However, firefighters were able to gain ground as temperatures cooled into the evening.

“It’s not as hot as it was at the start, so the conditions did become favorable for us,” he said around 6 p.m. “I know we’re making very good progress.”

Additional crews and resources from the Ventura County Fire Department, Kern County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest are also helping to combat the blaze. At least three helicopters will remain assigned to the incident after dark and continue to perform water drops, Torres said.



Firefighters on Friday afternoon at West Gorman Post Road in Gorman. (Onscene.tv )