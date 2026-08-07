Searing heat on tap for SoCal this weekend — and there’s more fire danger ahead

Former LAPD officer Gabriel Cabrera cools off while taking a break from demonstrating in front of police headquarters on a hot day in Los Angeles on July 28.

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Wide swaths of California will face searing temperatures over the weekend, with forecasters issuing a heat advisory for non-coastal areas and warning about the risk of adverse fire weather.

Very warm temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees were expected across inland areas of Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties Saturday and Sunday. The Inland Empire could see temperatures from the mid-90s to 103.

An extreme heat warning was in place for the high desert, with temperatures potentially reaching 112 degrees in the Antelope Valley and 120 in the Mojave Desert. Temperatures could hit 109 in the Central Valley and the low 100s in the hottest parts of the Bay Area.

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“If a fire starts, there is a high risk of rapid fire growth with increased potential of plume-dominated behavior across the interior valleys, mountains and deserts,” said the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. “Hot and unstable conditions will result in an enhanced risk of large vertical plume growth, increasing the risk of extreme fire behavior for interior areas.”

Forecasters warned of elevated fire weather conditions in interior valleys, mountains and deserts across L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

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Meteorologists also forecast elevated fire conditions in the Central Valley, the Bay Area and some inland areas of the counties on the North Coast.

The warnings come as a brush fire — the Ridge fire — temporarily forced a closure of the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway on Friday evening and triggered an evacuation order in the Gorman area. After burning at least 1,000 acres, officials also issued a smoke advisory for the surrounding area.

“Wildfire impacts are expected along the I-5 corridor between Castaic Lake and Lebec,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said. “Smoke exposure may cause temporary irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, and lungs. Individuals experiencing severe or worsening symptoms, including difficulty breathing, chest pain, or significant respiratory distress, should seek medical attention immediately.”

In the Bay Area, the National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory that started Friday evening and was expected to last until Thursday morning. “Up to 1.6 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” the weather service office in Monterey said.

Minor coastal flooding is possible in low-lying areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the highest risk on south-facing beaches, in the evenings, starting Monday through Wednesday, the weather service said.

Because of forecast high tides, Metrolink is suspending train service starting Monday, and ending Wednesday, on the Orange County Line south of the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station and north of the Oceanside station. However, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner — which uses the same train tracks — is still expected to operate.