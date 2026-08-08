Firefighters battling brush fires in Burbank, Santa Clarita

A brush fire burns in the Burbank hills Saturday afternoon. The city’s police and fire departments responded to the blaze near the intersection of Wildwood Canyon and Harvard Road around 3:20 p.m.

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Firefighters were making progress Sunday battling wildfires that began Saturday in Burbank and near Santa Clarita.

Walnut fire

The Walnut fire was burning near DeBell Golf Club and Wildwood Canyon Park in Burbank. The fire began at 3:51 p.m. Saturday, and areas around the blaze were evacuated. Hiking trails were ordered shut, and officials canceled the Starlight Bowl concert for Saturday night.

By 7:24 p.m., the fire stopped spreading and evacuation warnings were lifted. The fire, which has burned 35 acres, was 70% contained as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

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Tasha fire

A second fire was burning near Santa Clarita.

The Tasha fire, which began around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, burned near the junction between Interstate 5 and the 14 freeway.

Evacuation warnings were in place Sunday morning in parts of the Newhall area of Santa Clarita, including along Wildwood Canyon Road and Pine Street south of Newhall Avenue.

As of 8:12 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned 20 acres and was 30% contained.

Here’s details about evacuations.

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This story is developing.