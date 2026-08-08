Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Inglewood

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A multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood left two people dead and two others injured Saturday morning.

Five vehicles were involved in the deadly incident at the North La Brea and West Beach Avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Dept. public information office Jonathon Torres. Multiple firefighters were dispatched to the area at 8:45 a.m.

Two people who were not identified died at the scene. One person with minor injuries and another who was in critical condition were transported to a nearby hospital.

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Inglewood Police Dept. said it was still investigating the cause of the crash and could not provide further information.