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Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Inglewood

Vehicles from the Inglewood Police Department in 2021.
The Inglewood Police Department is photographed on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 16, 2018: Colleen Shalby, community engagement editor, Los Angeles Times
By Colleen Shalby
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A multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood left two people dead and two others injured Saturday morning.

Five vehicles were involved in the deadly incident at the North La Brea and West Beach Avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Dept. public information office Jonathon Torres. Multiple firefighters were dispatched to the area at 8:45 a.m.

Two people who were not identified died at the scene. One person with minor injuries and another who was in critical condition were transported to a nearby hospital.

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Inglewood Police Dept. said it was still investigating the cause of the crash and could not provide further information.

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Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering transportation and mobility, as well as post-Eaton fire rebuilding efforts. She previously wrote about education and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Before joining the newsroom in 2015, she worked for PBS NewsHour. She graduated from George Washington University and grew up in Altadena.

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