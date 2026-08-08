Riverside County sheriff’s deputies shoot person while responding to mental health crisis
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Sheriff’s deputies in Moreno Valley shot an individual while responding to a mental health crisis in which the person left a residence and aimed a gun at officers, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.
The individual, whom the Sheriff’s Office has not identified, is in critical condition, according to a news release.
Lt. Deirdre Vickers said the investigation was ongoing and did not provide further details when asked by The Times whether a firearm was retrieved from the scene or if officers had been called to the residence previously.
Deputies with the Moreno Valley sheriff’s station were dispatched about 4:10 p.m. Friday to the 11000 block of Villa Hermosa in response to a “mental health episode” and were aided by a clinical therapist from the Community Behavioral Assessment Team.
While speaking with the person who made the report, the Sheriff’s Office said that another person left the residence and pointed a gun when deputies opened fire. The individual was treated by officers and paramedics who arrived at the scene before being taken to a hospital.
No deputies were injured.
The deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave while the Riverside County Sheriff’s Force Investigation Detail conducts an investigation.