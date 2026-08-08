Riverside County sheriff’s deputies shoot person while responding to mental health crisis

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 11000 block of Villa Hermosa regarding an unidentified person experiencing a mental health episode. A deputy shot them while speaking with the person who made the initial report, the Riverside County sheriff’s office said.

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Sheriff’s deputies in Moreno Valley shot an individual while responding to a mental health crisis in which the person left a residence and aimed a gun at officers, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

The individual, whom the Sheriff’s Office has not identified, is in critical condition, according to a news release.

Lt. Deirdre Vickers said the investigation was ongoing and did not provide further details when asked by The Times whether a firearm was retrieved from the scene or if officers had been called to the residence previously.

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Deputies with the Moreno Valley sheriff’s station were dispatched about 4:10 p.m. Friday to the 11000 block of Villa Hermosa in response to a “mental health episode” and were aided by a clinical therapist from the Community Behavioral Assessment Team.

While speaking with the person who made the report, the Sheriff’s Office said that another person left the residence and pointed a gun when deputies opened fire. The individual was treated by officers and paramedics who arrived at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

No deputies were injured.

The deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave while the Riverside County Sheriff’s Force Investigation Detail conducts an investigation.