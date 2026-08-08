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The trailer full of camp supplies was stolen, but the mission remained for a California nonprofit

A 30-foot trailer was taken from a commercial parking lot
A 24-foot trailer was stolen last week from the parking lot where a camp volunteer was storing it in Anaheim.
(Jon Vallejo)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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  • A 24-foot trailer packed with supplies for Camp Agape California’s four-day summer camp was stolen from a parking lot in Anaheim last week.
  • The trailer contained sleeping bags, towels, backpacks, camping equipment, games, banners and other items needed for more than 200 children expected at the September camp.
  • The nonprofit said it forgives the thieves and is raising money on GoFundMe to replace the stolen items.

The 24-foot trailer was packed and ready: sleeping bags, towels, backpacks and other items needed for a free four-day summer camping trip for children of incarcerated parents.

But late last month, the trailer was taken from the parking lot where a camp volunteer was storing it in Anaheim.

Elizabeth Vallejo, who co-founded Camp Agape California with her husband, said the items were part of the faith-based organization’s broader mission: supporting prison families by creating a space where children can heal, practice forgiveness and build lives. She hopes the camp can help them avoid becoming caught in the cycle of the criminal justice system.

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Research studies have shown that children of incarcerated parents are more likely to experience mental health challenges and develop antisocial behaviors. They also face an increased risk of substance abuse and are more likely to enter the criminal justice system.

Vallejo said the four-day summer camp held in September in the San Bernardino Mountains is part of the effort to lessen those risks.

When the trailer was stolen, the loss sparked frustration and anger throughout the camp. Vallejo said she personally went through the five stages of grief. At first, she was in a state of shock, describing her mind as being in a fog. As reality set in, so did the anger.

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“You messed with the wrong ministry because you stole from God,” she recalled telling herself, as if addressing the thief or thieves.

FILE - Rescue workers are seen on land and on a boat as they search for missing people near Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

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In paperwork filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas in Houston, the camp listed its debt as more than $10 million. The camp along the Guadalupe River said it had assets in the range of $100,001 to $500,000.

The incident appeared to have tugged on something much deeper. It reminded her of the losses she had experienced in her own life.

She thought back to her mother, who took custody of her niece and nephew when her sister died at the age of 21 and the kids’ father was serving time in prison.

“I saw the hardship of [my mother] raising her grandchildren,” she said.

Camp Agape California volunteers pose for a photo.
(Jon Vallejo)

In 2017, when she and her husband launched Camp Agape California, Vallejo said she was tested in profound ways. Her daughter was diagnosed with cancer and endured aggressive treatment before recovering. That same year, she lost her mother.

Amid the grief, she found comfort in the camp’s purpose, creating a place where children of incarcerated parents could feel supported, something she wished had existed for her mother when she was caring for her sister’s kids.

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From KTLA: A child was killed and several others were injured after a large tree fell at a park in Calabasas Wednesday afternoon. Authorities responded to King Gillette Ranch on the 26800 block of Mulholland Highway shortly before 3 p.m. A thick tree branch had snapped off near picnic tables and several parked vehicles. There was a summer day camp, Camp Wildcraft, taking place on the property. There are reports that children were participating in an arts and crafts activity at the tables when the tree fell. One child was killed and at least four other people were found injured at the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed. At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The others were treated at the scene.

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Despite the emotional weight of that year, Vallejo and her husband pressed forward and launched the camp. The first year, she said, they had 110 children and very little money.

“Little by little we were growing,” she said.

So did their stock of items purchased over the years: coffee makers, games, camping equipment, banners to welcome the children on the first day of camp, along with a red carpet.

Videos on the nonprofit’s website show children stepping out of luxury buses, walking between camp volunteers who welcome them with applause and cheers.

This year, the camp expects to have more than 200 children, evidence of the growth that’s happened over the years. The camp, which operates under Breaking the Cycle, a nonprofit they launched last year, has about 200 volunteers.

“It takes an army to make the camp happen,” she said.

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In Chinatown, a librarian has assembled a brigade of teen volunteers to deliver fresh produce and other essential groceries to neighbors in need.

Vallejo said many children who age out return to the camp as volunteers.

Despite the loss of the trailer and its contents, Vallejo said she, her husband and the volunteers will press on.

“We still have the camp, we have the children, we have buses and the volunteers,” she said. “Camp’s gonna happen.”

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She said the camp teaches children about forgiveness, so she and her husband put that lesson into practice by forgiving the people who took the trailer.

In an effort to recoup what they’ve lost, they took to the fundraising platform GoFundMe to raise approximately $28,000. So far, as of Friday, they’ve raised $26,900. The couple have already replaced the stolen trailer.

“We know God’s gonna come through, so let’s wait and see what he does,” she recalled telling her husband one day. “We walk by faith.”

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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