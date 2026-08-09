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Elderly couple dies in Santa Monica home fire

A car parked in front of a Tudor-style house.
Fire officials said a Santa Monica couple in their 90s died in a fire early Sunday morning at their home in the 500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
(KTLA)
LOS ANGELES, CA-JANUARY 9, 2015: Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio
By Stephen Battaglio
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The Santa Monica Fire Department is investigating an early-morning blaze on Sunday that claimed the lives of an elderly couple living in a two-story home.

The department has yet to release the identities of the victims who lived in the older English Tudor-style home in the 500 block of Lincoln Boulevard, but their relatives have been notified, according to A Platoon Battalion Chief James Altman.

Firefighters responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

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Altman said fire crews found two bodies in the first-floor bedroom of the residence. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple at the residence were in their 90s and usually had a caretaker with them. But no one was on duty at the time, Altman said.

The department has yet to determine a cause for the fire, Altman said.

The Lincoln Boulevard blaze was Santa Monica’s second fatal residential blaze in recent months. An elderly man died after a June 5 fire broke out in a second-floor apartment in a building in the 2600 block of 5th Street.

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Stephen Battaglio

Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.

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