Elderly couple dies in Santa Monica home fire

Fire officials said a Santa Monica couple in their 90s died in a fire early Sunday morning at their home in the 500 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

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The Santa Monica Fire Department is investigating an early-morning blaze on Sunday that claimed the lives of an elderly couple living in a two-story home.

The department has yet to release the identities of the victims who lived in the older English Tudor-style home in the 500 block of Lincoln Boulevard, but their relatives have been notified, according to A Platoon Battalion Chief James Altman.

Firefighters responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

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Altman said fire crews found two bodies in the first-floor bedroom of the residence. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple at the residence were in their 90s and usually had a caretaker with them. But no one was on duty at the time, Altman said.

The department has yet to determine a cause for the fire, Altman said.

The Lincoln Boulevard blaze was Santa Monica’s second fatal residential blaze in recent months. An elderly man died after a June 5 fire broke out in a second-floor apartment in a building in the 2600 block of 5th Street.