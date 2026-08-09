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Man arrested at Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills compound after stealing her car, source says

Kim Kardashian wearing a thin-strapped dress and a chunky necklace looking to her right.
A property owned by Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills was burglarized Sunday, and a man was arrested, authorities say.
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Kailyn Brown and Richard Winton
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A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglarizing a Hidden Hills home owned by Kim Kardashian and stealing one of her cars, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities were called to a home in the 24800 block of Long Valley Road in the exclusive, gated community just before 4 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told The Times. A man was seen loading several items into a vehicle at the property, he said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, Koerner said, adding that no one was home at the time of the incident.

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According to a law enforcement source, Kardashian and her children are living elsewhere while the property is being renovated, but her cars were still at the property.

Kardashian and former spouse Kanye West bought a multimillion-dollar Hidden Hills estate in 2014. The Times reported at the time that the 15,667 square feet of living space included living and dining rooms, a home theater, a game room with a wet bar, a paneled library, a gym, eight fireplaces, eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Kardashian has reportedly been growing her compound since then, most recently purchasing a neighboring property last fall.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect, and said the investigation remained ongoing.

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Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

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