Man arrested at Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills compound after stealing her car, source says

A property owned by Kim Kardashian in Hidden Hills was burglarized Sunday, and a man was arrested, authorities say.

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A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of burglarizing a Hidden Hills home owned by Kim Kardashian and stealing one of her cars, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities were called to a home in the 24800 block of Long Valley Road in the exclusive, gated community just before 4 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told The Times. A man was seen loading several items into a vehicle at the property, he said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, Koerner said, adding that no one was home at the time of the incident.

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According to a law enforcement source, Kardashian and her children are living elsewhere while the property is being renovated, but her cars were still at the property.

Kardashian and former spouse Kanye West bought a multimillion-dollar Hidden Hills estate in 2014. The Times reported at the time that the 15,667 square feet of living space included living and dining rooms, a home theater, a game room with a wet bar, a paneled library, a gym, eight fireplaces, eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Kardashian has reportedly been growing her compound since then, most recently purchasing a neighboring property last fall.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect, and said the investigation remained ongoing.