Monday’s Powerball jackpot is the 8th-largest ever. Here’s how high it could go

Digital sign with current lottery standings on display outside One Stop Liquor at Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue on Monday in Los Angeles.

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The jackpot for Monday’s Powerball has climbed to more than $900 million, after no one hit all six numbers for the 42nd consecutive drawing, game officials announced.

The estimated $905-million jackpot is the eighth-largest in Powerball history, with the largest two being $2.04 billion in November 2022 and $1.8 billon in December 2025.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on May 2, when two tickets in Florida and Texas split a $20-million jackpot.

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If a player from a participating U.S. lottery wins the jackpot, they may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a lump-sum payment. Both prize options are before taxes.

The cash value for Monday’s drawing if taken as a lump sum payment would be $391.9 million, game officials said in a news release.

Four of the biggest 10 jackpots in Powerball history have had tickets sold in California, including the largest one in 2022.

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The winner of that jackpot has used the money to buy land in Southern California, including a mansion in the Hollywood Hills and property in Altadena.

Half of the $2 Powerball tickets goes to help fund Calfiornia’s public programs and local services, as it does in other states.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

On Saturday’s drawing, four tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million each, officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York. Another ticket sold in Texas also matched all five white balls and, because it included the Power Play option for an additional $1, the prize increased to $2 million.

Monday’s drawing will be the 43rd consecutive drawing in the current jackpot.