Yosemite speed climber dies in accident in Sequoia National Park

Visitors watch with binoculars for climbers on the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, where Jacob Whisenant set a record in 2024.

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A well-known amateur rock climber who had set at least two known speed climbing records at Yosemite National Park died in an accident at Sequoia National Park this weekend.

Jacob Whisenant, 30, of Mammoth Lakes died Saturday in Sequoia National Park, according to officials. His death was ruled an accident by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office-Coroner, but no other details were immediately released.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office assisted with search and rescue operations, an agency spokesperson said, but National Parks officials were the lead. A spokesperson for Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Park did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Times.

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A longtime friend confirmed Whisenant’s death on Facebook.

“Our family is devastated by this news but find solace in the fact that Jake died doing what he loves in the beautiful Sierra Nevada,” the post from Bailee Moore said.

Whisenant had frequently posted about his adventures across the Sierra Nevada, not only rock climbing, but also back country skiing, biking and camping across the mountains, according to his Instagram page.

In 2024, he helped set a new speed record for climbing El Capitan’s “Lurking Fear” route in Yosemite National Park, a feat that had previously been held for more than two decades, according to Gripped, a climbing magazine. Whisenant and Brant Hysell climbed that route in 2 hours, 55 minutes and 32 seconds, they reported, several minutes faster than the prior record.

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In an Instagram post about the climb, Whisenant called it “a truly magical day that I’ll never forget.”

“In a place where so many legendary figures have written history, it’s easy to talk yourself out of your potential, especially when you just climb for fun and don’t get paid to do it,” he wrote in the post. “I’m grateful for a partner who is down to find the limit, and for Yosemite and all of the lessons it has taught me. No doubt I will continue to be humbled and taught lessons by this place.”

A group that tracks several Yosemite climbing records also reported that Whisenant and Hysell set another speed record in 2025, climbing “The Prow” route on Washington Column — often considered one of the most classic rock climbs in the park, and good practice for El Capitan — in 2 hours and 52 minutes and 29 seconds. The pair also posted about that feat on Instagram, calling it a “proper challenge.”