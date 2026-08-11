Party buses full of ragers: How an Encino mansion became a hub for community anger

A mansion that has become notorious for being rented out for parties in Encino.

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On a recent Saturday night in Encino, a group of teens and young adults guzzled down BuzzBalls in a Ralph’s parking lot before the real party began.

They locked up their cars and boarded a shuttle bus next to Crespi Carmelite High School that took them up to a multimillion-dollar mansion in the hills, where an events company promised a night of partying and the appearance of a social media influencer.

But by the end of the night, the party had spilled out into the neighborhood, shattering the quiet solitude that had attracted many of the neighborhood’s well-heeled residents to the area. Los Angeles police ended up taking reports of a group fight and a robbery, and neighbors say they heard a police helicopter.

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It’d be one thing if the party were a one-time event, residents say. But in Southern California’s wealthy foothill enclaves, event promoters are regularly transforming these types of regal estates into weekend party houses filled with young people who are willing to pay to enter.

According to city records and neighbors’ accounts, this mansion in the hills of Encino is among them. The property owner did not respond to requests to comment and the home’s current tenant declined to comment.

California L.A. sues ‘luxury rentals’ company over party house blowouts that shake neighborhoods Police have been called 250 times in the last two years because of problems at houses the Nightfall Group rents in the Hollywood area alone, the city attorney says.

The property is listed as a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath 8,100-square-foot “ENCINO ROYAL PALACE” on homes.com, where it’s described as an “entertainer’s paradise” with storybook balconies and a 12-car garage that’s akin “to having your own hotel.”

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As recently as 2019, music producer and “Love and Hip Hop” star Mally Mall was living in the home.

But the current tenants, neighbors say, are quieter. Except for weekend nights.

The party on July 25, when police took a report of a robbery, was promoted by the Instagram account Rage Parties, which has over 90,000 followers, as an “Influencer Mansion Party.” The post said the event was in Sherman Oaks, but on posh.vip, an event website, the address provided was for the Encino Ralphs , where The Times saw partiers meeting the shuttle.

A video posted last weekend by one of the influencers promoted as attending the event showed young partiers in a massive home taking shots in a circle as music blared in the background.

According to resident Oren Harel, who’s lived in the neighborhood for six years, “that house has been a nightmare” for years.

During one weekend party, another neighbor, Rebecca Shakib, who developed the home and sold it to its current owner, drove onto the lot and went inside to see what goes on for herself. She said she was chased out after she started recording.

“I got in my car, they came and surrounded me and started rocking the car, kept calling me a white Karen,” Shakib said.

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Since Jan. 1, 2025, the Los Angeles Police Department has been called to the house 16 times, according to records obtained by The Times through a Public Records Act request.

The reports began last August, with a report of a daytime trespasser, who wasn’t located. The calls started to pick up last November, with a noise complaint, and officers have been dispatched to the address once or twice a month since then, with the exception of June, law enforcement records show.

The calls vary from minor party disturbances to major party disturbances, and include one life-threatening emergency.

On Dec. 14, 2025, a citation was issued for a minor party disturbance. On Feb. 22, there was a Level 3 call — a life-threatening emergency — for a battery in progress around 1 a.m.

Over Memorial Day weekend in May, there were three calls: a call for a minor party disturbance, a call for a major party disturbance and one for a possible group robbery.

At the most recent party, shuttle buses could be seen departing every five minutes, carrying passengers up to the mansion, where each bus disappeared up one driveway and entered a garage, before exiting the property from another side en route to pick up more people.

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The faint thumping of bass music and people talking could be heard from the street. Security guards tried to maintain order at the door, telling people they couldn’t park on the street, and a group of girls who appeared to be in their early 20s and late teens was told they couldn’t enter unless they came up on the shuttle.

Video at the end of the night, reviewed by The Times, shows young men fighting in the mansion driveway.

Neighbors say they have called the property owner, complaining about the ruckus, to no avail. Rage Parties, the account that hosts parties there and elsewhere, declined a request for comment.

According to the city attorney’s office, the mansion address has been cited three times since 2025 for noise and loud and unruly gatherings.

“The city attorney’s office works with LAPD and other city partners to determine what legal remedies may be available to address alleged chronic nuisance activity, including reviewing referrals from law enforcement and prosecuting any crimes established,” said Ivor Pine, deputy director of communications for the L.A. city attorney’s office.

The home was also cited in 2014 and 2017, he said.

But neighbors want more to be done, especially considering how violent these types of social media-fueled parties have gotten in the past. Last year, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at a party in Woodland Hills thrown by the same organizers.

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“We need to take action, not just against the tenant, but against the owner as well, because as long as she doesn’t have action taken against her, then she’ll continue to rent it out to the highest bidder, and we’ve had enough,” Harel said.

In a statement, Councilmember Nithya Raman’s office said the actions and violations from the property owner are a public safety concern and that they are working closely with the LAPD and the city attorney’s office to hold the owner accountable.

“We have zero tolerance for their disregard for their neighbors, our community, and the laws of the City of Los Angeles,” according to the statement.