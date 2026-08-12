Magnitude 2.7 earthquake rattles Stevenson Ranch

A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded Wednesday just before 2 p.m. in Stevenson Ranch.

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A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 1:56 p.m. less than a mile from the Santa Clarita Valley community of Stevenson Ranch, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred about three miles from Santa Clarita, four miles from Castaic, five miles from Valencia, and six miles from Los Angeles.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.7 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

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This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.