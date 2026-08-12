A dog down a drain, a worried owner and a howlingly joyful reunion
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- A San Diego County Animal Services officer climbed down a manhole for a female poodle named Teddy in a rescue captured on video.
- Teddy was reunited with her owner at a shelter later in the day.
A dog named Teddy who had been missing from her Southern California home for more than 30 days was rescued from a storm drain by animal services officers and reunited with her owner on Monday.
San Diego County Animal Services personnel responded to a call of a trapped dog in the community of Spring Valley around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Officials classified the pooch as a poodle trapped several feet down a storm drain.
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Officer Britney Myers spotted the scruffy critter and climbed down a manhole after her, as seen in video from the agency. Myers was handed treats to feed the dog by Lt. Georgina Raygosa, who also dropped Myers a towel.
Myers swaddled the dog in the towel and passed her to Raygosa, who lifted the poodle out of the depths.
The dog was transported to an animal shelter in nearby Bonita.
A corgi shepherd mix went missing from its Northern California home in July and was found in Illinois. It’s a mystery how he got there.
Shelter personnel said the dog appeared underweight and hungry. Her “dirty coat,” according to shelter personnel, suggested to them that she had been lost for some time.
At the shelter, the female dog was cleaned, fed, vaccinated and checked for a microchip, according to county animal services staff.
While the dog recuperated, a woman arrived at the shelter later that day to report that her dog, Teddy, had been missing for more than a month.
A Rover dogsitter lost an El Sereno couple’s French bulldog. Two months, a bloodhound and pet psychics later, Gabriella Sidhu is still holding out hope to find Mushie.
She told shelter officials that she and her family had been scouring the neighborhood, including posting fliers and contacting local dog rescues.
Shelter officials matched the information that she provided and confirmed that they had just rescued her dog.
An initially withdrawn Teddy howled and wagged her tail upon seeing her owner, according to shelter officials. The grateful owner, who thanked shelter personnel for their efforts, took Teddy home.