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A dog down a drain, a worried owner and a howlingly joyful reunion

A bedraggled dog that had been missing from its home for a month was rescued Monday from a drain in San Diego County.
A bedraggled dog that had been missing from its home for a month was rescued Monday from a drain in San Diego County.
(San Diego County Animal Services)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
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  • A San Diego County Animal Services officer climbed down a manhole for a female poodle named Teddy in a rescue captured on video.
  • Teddy was reunited with her owner at a shelter later in the day.

A dog named Teddy who had been missing from her Southern California home for more than 30 days was rescued from a storm drain by animal services officers and reunited with her owner on Monday.

San Diego County Animal Services personnel responded to a call of a trapped dog in the community of Spring Valley around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Officials classified the pooch as a poodle trapped several feet down a storm drain.

Officer Britney Myers spotted the scruffy critter and climbed down a manhole after her, as seen in video from the agency. Myers was handed treats to feed the dog by Lt. Georgina Raygosa, who also dropped Myers a towel.

San Diego County Services Officer Britney Myers plunged into a manhole to rescue a trapped poodle.
San Diego County Services Officer Britney Myers plunged into a manhole in the community of Spring Valley on Monday morning to rescue a trapped poodle.
(San Diego County Animal Services)

Myers swaddled the dog in the towel and passed her to Raygosa, who lifted the poodle out of the depths.

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The dog was transported to an animal shelter in nearby Bonita.

Back in July, Opie went missing from his home in California, leaving his owner devastated. Since he was microchipped, she never gave up on the chance of getting that call. Fast forward a few months- Itasca Police Department brought a stray to our shelter. Both the Itasca Police and our team scanned and to everyone's surprise, it traced back to California! One phone call later, and the very next day (plus a flight), Opie was back where he belonged- home with his owner. We'll never know exactly how Opie made his way nearly across the country, but we do know this: microchips work. They make reunions like this possible, no matter how far our four-legged friends may travel.

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Shelter personnel said the dog appeared underweight and hungry. Her “dirty coat,” according to shelter personnel, suggested to them that she had been lost for some time.

At the shelter, the female dog was cleaned, fed, vaccinated and checked for a microchip, according to county animal services staff.

While the dog recuperated, a woman arrived at the shelter later that day to report that her dog, Teddy, had been missing for more than a month.

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She told shelter officials that she and her family had been scouring the neighborhood, including posting fliers and contacting local dog rescues.

Shelter officials matched the information that she provided and confirmed that they had just rescued her dog.

An initially withdrawn Teddy howled and wagged her tail upon seeing her owner, according to shelter officials. The grateful owner, who thanked shelter personnel for their efforts, took Teddy home.

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Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

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