Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

Body bags, chainsaws, a ‘burn cage’: D4vd case shows extremes of online shopping

media members take photos of a booking poster for David Anthony Burke
Members of the media take photos of a booking poster of David Anthony Burke, better known as the singer D4vd, who is charged with killing and dismembering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-DECEMBER 14, 2023:James Queally, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By James Queally and Richard Winton
For Subscribers
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • Prosecutors say the singer D4vd bought several items he used to get rid of the body of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including chainsaws and cadaver bags, from online marketplaces.
  • Amazon sells a wide range of cadaver bags online, but legal experts say they have legitimate uses and the vendor isn’t responsible if a buyer uses them for nefarious means.
  • By ordering such items directly to his residence, the singer did prosecutors a favor, experts say.

The best-selling body bag on Amazon is just $24.43.

With eight handles, the shiny black sack is capable of holding up to 300 pounds. The item is described as leak-proof, “impervious to blood,” and it can be used to transport goods and carry supplies for hiking. But it’s also helpful for “decomposed body transfer if needed,” according to the website.

The “Primacare BB-3201 Body Bag Stretcher Combo” sits atop a list of the dozen best-selling cadaver bags on Amazon. All but one of the items appears designed for the actual transfer of human remains or animal corpses. While such items are primarily used by hospitals or coroner’s offices, most of the body bags on Amazon can be bought for less than $50 by anyone with a credit card and a minute to spare.

It may seem odd that such items are so easy to purchase online, but testimony heard last month during a preliminary hearing in the murder case against David Anthony Burke — better known as the 21-year-old singer D4vd — showed the average shopper is just a few clicks from the tools needed to dismember and disappear a body.

Advertisement
El cantautor David Burke, también conocido como D4vd, en un espacio para artistas del festival de música Coachella el 18 de abril de 2025 en Indio, California. (Foto AP)

California

For Subscribers

D4vd murder case: What happens next — and could he be found not guilty?

A preliminary hearing revealed a trove of new information about the singer D4vd’s relationship with 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, but it also offered a preview of potential defenses his lawyers might trot out at trial — and showed there are some questions prosecutors can’t seem to answer.

Burke is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of a corpse in the April 2025 slaying of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors say Burke, who rose to fame after releasing the viral track “Romantic Homicide” and an anthem for the popular video game “Fortnite,” sexually abused Hernandez for years and then killed her in his Hollywood home after she threatened to expose him.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied wrongdoing through his attorneys.

An LAPD detective testified last month that after the killing, Burke ordered multiple chainsaws, cadaver bags, shovels and a “burn cage” from various online retailers, including Amazon and Home Depot.

Evidence of blood was found in Burke’s garage, according to an LAPD forensic analyst, and Hernandez’s limbs were severed and stacked in body bags when police discovered her remains in the trunk of Burke’s car last September.

Advertisement
Una foto policial de David Anthony Burke, cuyo nombre artístico es D4vd, en una conferencia de prensa sobre el caso de D4vd, quien fue arrestado bajo sospecha de asesinar a una menor de 14 años cuyo cuerpo desmembrado fue encontrado en su automóvil el lunes 20 de abril de 2026, en Los Ángeles. (Foto AP/Damian Dovarganes)

California

D4vd’s garage had signs of blood where girl’s body was likely cut up, expert testifies

A forensic scientist with the Los Angeles Police Department testified Wednesday there was evidence of blood stains in the garage where prosecutors allege the singer D4vd used a chainsaw to cut apart the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Investigators did not recover the tools Burke allegedly used to sever Hernandez’s limbs. He ordered three chainsaws, authorities said, but officials found only two during a search of the garage where detectives believe he cut up Hernandez. Tests for blood came back negative and the so-called burn cage was never opened, officials testified last month.

Legal experts said that while it may seem ghoulish for online retailers to sell items like cadaver bags, they have legitimate uses and a vendor is not responsible if buyers use those items for nefarious purposes. Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, likened the purchases to how people can buy any number of items associated with illegal narcotics that have other legal uses.

“I can buy pipes. I can buy a scale. I can buy baggies. I can buy vials. I can buy needles … is the DEA going to show up at my house if I buy all that stuff?” Rahmani asked.

An Amazon spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry from The Times.

The singer’s defense attorney, Blair Berk, declined to comment on what, if anything, her client bought online after Hernandez’s disappearance last year.

Rahmani said the trail of circumstantial evidence could be used to bolster the first-degree murder case against Burke, helping to convince jurors he acted with intent.

“In hindsight, it looks super suspicious,” Rahmani said. “But 99% of people who buy chainsaws are not trying to cut up young girls they sexually abused.”

Advertisement
David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at 13 rue de Santeuil on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Alexis Jumeau/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

California

D4vd’s phone shows teen was pregnant and had abortion before killing, detective testifies

An LAPD detective took the witness stand Friday and laid out years worth of text messages and phone calls that authorities say indicate the singer D4vd, sexually abused a teenage girl for years, impregnated her and convinced her to have an abortion before allegedly killing her in April of 2025.

During the five-day preliminary hearing, Los Angeles Police Department officials testified that a search of Burke’s phone and computers revealed he bought many of the items that could have been used to dismember Hernandez online through aliases. Burke’s legal team did not challenge the fact that he bought the items, and they didn’t make any specific arguments that the body mutilation charges should be dismissed.

Joshua Ritter, a former L.A. County prosecutor turned defense attorney, questioned whether online retailers should have an alert system set up if a person buys a number of different legal items that could be used in conjunction for something illegal.

“If he bought a cadaver bag, along with a chainsaw … there’s a bunch of stuff you could see so clearly that something bad could be happening, does Amazon even care?” he asked.

Dmitry Gorin, another former L.A. County prosecutor, also said he found it “hard to believe that body bags are offered for purchase.”

“Online retail appears to make it very easy and convenient to put together a possible murder kit,” he said.

Experts said that while Burke’s decision to order the potential dismemberment supplies directly to his home didn’t help his case, he was already linked to Hernandez long before investigators searched his devices.

Advertisement
David Anthony Burke, whose stage name is D4vd, is arraigned Monday, April 20, 2026, in Los Angeles on charges of killing a 14-year-old girl whose dismembered body was found in his car. (Ted Soqui/Pool Photo via AP)

California

D4vd murder case: Prosecutors reveal gruesome photos of teen girl’s dismembered body

Prosecutors made public photos of the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez during a preliminary hearing Tuesday on murder and rape charges against David Anthony Burke, better known as the singer D4vd.

Police interviewed Burke about Hernandez after her family reported her missing from her Lake Elsinore home in February 2024, making his connection to the girl clear to the sheriff’s departments in both Los Angeles and Riverside counties. The discovery of Hernandez’s remains in Burke’s car in a tow yard in September 2025 also triggered the searches of his devices that revealed the purchases.

Still, in a case where prosecutors can’t say exactly how Hernandez was killed and lack witnesses to the attack itself, experts say Burke’s purchases could be used to convince a jury of his guilt.

“The prosecution will argue this circumstantial evidence is proof that Burke killed the victim despite not having a single eyewitness to the act,“ Gorin said.

More to Read

CaliforniaCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on X, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement