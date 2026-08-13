Body bags, chainsaws, a ‘burn cage’: D4vd case shows extremes of online shopping

Members of the media take photos of a booking poster of David Anthony Burke, better known as the singer D4vd, who is charged with killing and dismembering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

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The best-selling body bag on Amazon is just $24.43.

With eight handles, the shiny black sack is capable of holding up to 300 pounds. The item is described as leak-proof, “impervious to blood,” and it can be used to transport goods and carry supplies for hiking. But it’s also helpful for “decomposed body transfer if needed,” according to the website.

The “Primacare BB-3201 Body Bag Stretcher Combo” sits atop a list of the dozen best-selling cadaver bags on Amazon. All but one of the items appears designed for the actual transfer of human remains or animal corpses. While such items are primarily used by hospitals or coroner’s offices, most of the body bags on Amazon can be bought for less than $50 by anyone with a credit card and a minute to spare.

It may seem odd that such items are so easy to purchase online, but testimony heard last month during a preliminary hearing in the murder case against David Anthony Burke — better known as the 21-year-old singer D4vd — showed the average shopper is just a few clicks from the tools needed to dismember and disappear a body.

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Burke is charged with murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of a corpse in the April 2025 slaying of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors say Burke, who rose to fame after releasing the viral track “Romantic Homicide” and an anthem for the popular video game “Fortnite,” sexually abused Hernandez for years and then killed her in his Hollywood home after she threatened to expose him.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied wrongdoing through his attorneys.

An LAPD detective testified last month that after the killing, Burke ordered multiple chainsaws, cadaver bags, shovels and a “burn cage” from various online retailers, including Amazon and Home Depot.

Evidence of blood was found in Burke’s garage, according to an LAPD forensic analyst, and Hernandez’s limbs were severed and stacked in body bags when police discovered her remains in the trunk of Burke’s car last September.

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California D4vd’s garage had signs of blood where girl’s body was likely cut up, expert testifies A forensic scientist with the Los Angeles Police Department testified Wednesday there was evidence of blood stains in the garage where prosecutors allege the singer D4vd used a chainsaw to cut apart the body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Investigators did not recover the tools Burke allegedly used to sever Hernandez’s limbs. He ordered three chainsaws, authorities said, but officials found only two during a search of the garage where detectives believe he cut up Hernandez. Tests for blood came back negative and the so-called burn cage was never opened, officials testified last month.

Legal experts said that while it may seem ghoulish for online retailers to sell items like cadaver bags, they have legitimate uses and a vendor is not responsible if buyers use those items for nefarious purposes. Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, likened the purchases to how people can buy any number of items associated with illegal narcotics that have other legal uses.

“I can buy pipes. I can buy a scale. I can buy baggies. I can buy vials. I can buy needles … is the DEA going to show up at my house if I buy all that stuff?” Rahmani asked.

An Amazon spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry from The Times.

The singer’s defense attorney, Blair Berk, declined to comment on what, if anything, her client bought online after Hernandez’s disappearance last year.

Rahmani said the trail of circumstantial evidence could be used to bolster the first-degree murder case against Burke, helping to convince jurors he acted with intent.

“In hindsight, it looks super suspicious,” Rahmani said. “But 99% of people who buy chainsaws are not trying to cut up young girls they sexually abused.”

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California D4vd’s phone shows teen was pregnant and had abortion before killing, detective testifies An LAPD detective took the witness stand Friday and laid out years worth of text messages and phone calls that authorities say indicate the singer D4vd, sexually abused a teenage girl for years, impregnated her and convinced her to have an abortion before allegedly killing her in April of 2025.

During the five-day preliminary hearing, Los Angeles Police Department officials testified that a search of Burke’s phone and computers revealed he bought many of the items that could have been used to dismember Hernandez online through aliases. Burke’s legal team did not challenge the fact that he bought the items, and they didn’t make any specific arguments that the body mutilation charges should be dismissed.

Joshua Ritter, a former L.A. County prosecutor turned defense attorney, questioned whether online retailers should have an alert system set up if a person buys a number of different legal items that could be used in conjunction for something illegal.

“If he bought a cadaver bag, along with a chainsaw … there’s a bunch of stuff you could see so clearly that something bad could be happening, does Amazon even care?” he asked.

Dmitry Gorin, another former L.A. County prosecutor, also said he found it “hard to believe that body bags are offered for purchase.”

“Online retail appears to make it very easy and convenient to put together a possible murder kit,” he said.

Experts said that while Burke’s decision to order the potential dismemberment supplies directly to his home didn’t help his case, he was already linked to Hernandez long before investigators searched his devices.

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California D4vd murder case: Prosecutors reveal gruesome photos of teen girl’s dismembered body Prosecutors made public photos of the dismembered body of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez during a preliminary hearing Tuesday on murder and rape charges against David Anthony Burke, better known as the singer D4vd.

Police interviewed Burke about Hernandez after her family reported her missing from her Lake Elsinore home in February 2024, making his connection to the girl clear to the sheriff’s departments in both Los Angeles and Riverside counties. The discovery of Hernandez’s remains in Burke’s car in a tow yard in September 2025 also triggered the searches of his devices that revealed the purchases.

Still, in a case where prosecutors can’t say exactly how Hernandez was killed and lack witnesses to the attack itself, experts say Burke’s purchases could be used to convince a jury of his guilt.

“The prosecution will argue this circumstantial evidence is proof that Burke killed the victim despite not having a single eyewitness to the act,“ Gorin said.