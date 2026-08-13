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Dogs to have their day at the pool on the last day of the Los Angeles County pool season

A dog swims in a pool.
Dogs are allowed to swim during “Pooches In The Pool,” an L.A. County Parks and Recreation event that marks the end of the county’s pool season.
(L.A. County Parks and Recreation)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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Five Los Angeles County pools will open to the area’s dogs, pooches and hounds Saturday in a special event marking the end of the pool season.

The pools, two of them in Los Angeles and one each in Sylmar, Quartz Hill and Cerritos, will be open Aug. 15 from 5-6 p.m. for small dogs and from 6-7 p.m. for large dogs, according to an announcement on the county Parks & Recreation web page.

The county last held a Pooches in the Pool event in 2025.

Some rules do apply: only dogs with a current animal license are allowed (from any jurisdiction), the owners must be at least 18 years old and owners must bring a completed a short form for their dog.

Owners are allowed to bring toys, but they aren’t allowed in the water. For a full list of rules and to access the required form, go to the county’s Parks & Recreation web page for the event, at https://parks.lacounty.gov/pooches-in-the-pool/.

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The pool access comes amid a weekslong heat wave with above-normal temperatures throughout Southern California. During hot weather, the ASPCA advises dog owners to provide their pets with fresh, clean water, watch for overheating and never leave dogs alone in a parked vehicle.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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