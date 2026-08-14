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Man shot and killed by deputies after firing at Edison employees, authorities say

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a man
Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed a man after he allegedly opened fire on Southern California Edison employees near his home in Mentone on Friday.
(KTLA)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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A bizarre and violent series of events unfolded in the Inland Empire Friday after a man opened fire on Southern California Edison workers, barricaded himself inside his home and was later fatally shot by law enforcement, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 300 block of King Street in the community of Mentone at 10:50 a.m. in response to reports that a man had fired at some utility employees while they were working along the road near his home.

The workers were part of a vegetation management crew completing planned tree-trimming work, according to Edison spokesperson Kathleen Dunleavy. The workers were able to move out of harm’s way after the man opened fire and were not injured, she said.

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By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself inside his home, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department dispatched a team of specialized crisis negotiators who attempted to negotiate his surrender, but the man refused to exit.

Shortly after 2 p.m., authorities allege the man fired at sheriff’s deputies. They returned fire, striking him.

Medical personnel attempted to tend to the man, but he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

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The motivation for his behavior is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division.

No other civilians or deputies were injured.

“We are so grateful that our team members and contractors are safe,” Dunleavy said, “and we really appreciate the swift response from local law enforcement.”

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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