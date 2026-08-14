‘Unacceptable’: La Jolla man who admitted kicking a sea lion faces a year in jail and $100,000 fine

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An 18-year-old man who was spotted repeatedly kicking a sea lion in La Jolla Cove last month has pleaded guilty to harassing wildlife in violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act, federal officials said this week.

Tyler Muehl, from La Jolla, was captured in a video that went viral showing him kicking the sea lion in the head and body even as it tried to escape the attack.

Per Muehl’s plea agreement, which the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of California announced Thursday, Muehl admitted kicking at the animal four times on the evening of July 22 and that he made contact while kicking the animal.

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Throughout the attack, Muehl kept his arms up in a performative boxing stance and at one point referred to himself as Max Holloway, an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, the department said. The sea lion turned to escape after Muehl’s second kick, but Muehl chased it and kicked at it two more times before the animal managed to escape over the sea wall.

“Intentionally striking or kicking a marine mammal is not only illegal — it is dangerous for the well-being of the animal,” said Eric Morgan, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration law enforcement official, in a statement.

Outrage quickly spread as the video of the attack raced across social media, also getting the attention of federal investigators and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

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“What happened at Point La Jolla was unacceptable, and I said then that there needed to be accountability,” Gloria said in a statement Thursday. “Today’s guilty plea makes clear that harming or harassing our marine wildlife has serious consequences.”

The 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act Muehl admitted to violating prohibits hunting, harassing, capturing, or killing any marine mammal in U.S. waters, or attempting to do so.

Muehl is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20 and faces up to one year in jail and a maximum $100,000 fine.