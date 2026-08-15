Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
California

‘Preventable tragedy’: Ventura County driver sentenced to prison for double-fatal 124-mph crash

Leonardo Rodriguez sentenced to five years and four months in state prison for crash that killed two people.
Leonardo Rodriguez of Pico Rivera was sentenced Thursday to five years and four months in state prison for his role as the driver in a 2024 crash that killed two people on U.S. 101 in Newbury Park.
(Ventura County D.A.)
By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Pico Rivera man who killed his friend and girlfriend in a 124-mile-per-hour crash in Ventura County has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, officials said this week.

Leonardo Rodriguez, 21, was driving a black Honda Accord south on U.S. 101 near Thousand Oaks early on the morning of Oct. 31, 2024, when he tried to pass a car that was in the slow lane using the shoulder, the Ventura County district attorney’s office said Friday in a statement.

Reaching a top speed of 124 mph, Rodriguez crashed into a tractor-trailer parked in the shoulder, the office said. The impact threw his girlfriend, Serenity Rizkalla, and a friend, Michael Estrella, from the car. Both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Rodriguez and another friend who was in the car suffered minor injuries.

“This tragedy was preventable, and (the victims’) families will forever live with the consequences,” Deputy Dist. Atty. George Brietigam said in a statement. “We hope today’s sentence provides their loved ones with some measure of closure.”

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in June.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement