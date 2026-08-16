Sheriff posts photos of 27 suspected of ransacking AutoZone during East L.A. street takeovers

Investigators with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in the street takeover burglaries of an AutoZone in East L.A.

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Investigators are asking the public for help identifying more than two dozen people suspected of burglarizing an AutoZone in East Los Angeles during two consecutive nights of street takeovers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is circulating photos of 27 people seen earlier this month at the auto supply business at Atlantic and Olympic boulevards.

Investigators have circulated photos of 27 suspects in the AutoZone burglaries, which took place during two consecutive nights of street takeovers in East L.A. (L.A. County Sheriff)

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The first incident took place on Aug. 8 at around 2:22 a.m., when a suspect wearing a hoodie with a skull and the words “Wild One” shattered AutoZone’s glass doors, according to one of the sheriff‘s bulletins. Ten additional suspects then entered the store, taking part in a “coordinated, mob-like burglary,” the bulletin said.

An AutoZone on Atlantic Boulevard on Aug. 9, the second time it was burglarized. (OnScene.tv)

The same thing happened the following night at around 3:30 a.m. In a second bulletin, investigators released photos of 16 suspects from that incident, saying they may have taken part in the previous day’s burglary as well.

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Video shot by OnScene TV on August 9 showed people rushing in and out of the store, some carrying merchandise, as roaring engines and squealing tires are heard in the background. In that footage, shattered glass, empty shelves, cracked computer screens and scattered debris can be seen in the wake of the burglary.

Detectives are asking the public to help them identify suspects in two street takeover burglaries in East L.A. (L.A. County Sheriff)

AutoZone sustained significant losses on both days, authorities said. The store’s electrical system was destroyed, according to OnScene TV.

At least two of the suspects in the sheriff’s photos can be seen holding up their phones. A third wore a “Scream” mask that featured the colors of the American flag.

An AutoZone on Atlantic Boulevard was ransacked during street takeovers on two consecutive nights. (OnScene.tv)

The department has asked members of the public who have information on the incident to contact East Los Angeles Det. Luu or the on-duty watch commander at (323) 264-4151.

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Information can also be provided anonymously by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).