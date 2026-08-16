SoCal man dismembered mother’s body, put it in the trash. He’s found not guilty due to insanity

David Hoetzlein admitted to killing his mother in their Camarillo home in 2022.

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A Southern California man who killed his mother, dismembered her corpse and left the remains in a dumpster near their apartment complex in 2022 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

“Tomoko Hoetzlein was a devoted mother who did everything in her power to get her son the mental health treatment he desperately needed,” said Ventura County Chief Deputy Dist. Atty. Erin Meister in a statement.

“Tragically, she lost her life while trying to help him.”

David Hoetzlein, 25, of Camarillo was arrested on suspicion of killing his mother in 2022 and disposing of her body in a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade, Ventura County sheriff’s officials said.

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Hoetzlein lived in the apartment with his 62-year-old mother. Deputies responded to a call about possible human remains found in a dumpster at the complex, officials told The Times in 2022.

Neighbors said they occasionally saw Hoetzlein and his mother around the building, which is in an area they described as safe and quiet.

“He lived here in the apartment complex, then barricaded himself into the apartment all day. They were able to get him out at about 3:30,” neighbor Kathy Kennedy told KTLA-TV after the incident.

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“Two independent doctors evaluated Hoetzlein and each concluded he met the legal criteria for a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity,” Ventura County Dist. Atty. Erik Nasarenko said in a statement.

Hoetzlein had a history of severe mental illness, the statement said. He had recently been released from a facility, and his mother had written to the hospital, contacted his caseworker and reported him to law enforcement before the killing.

Hoetzlein will be placed in a maximum-security state mental hospital for treatment, the statement said. He faces a maximum term of life in confinement.