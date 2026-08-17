Search continues for jet skier who disappeared in Long Beach over the weekend

The Long Beach Fire Department transports one of two missing jet skiers Sunday near the breakwater in Long Beach. Authorities continue to search for the second jet skier.

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Search teams are looking for a jet skier who disappeared while out on the water in Long Beach on Sunday.

The Long Beach Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard responded to 911 calls about two missing jet skiers around 10 p.m. Sunday, a Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Lifeguard crews responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Long Beach breakwall after someone reported a woman yelling for help, according to KTLA.

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Lifeguards rescued a woman from the water and took her to shore, LBFD Capt. Jack Crabtree told the Long Beach Post. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Long Beach Police Department, Coast Guard and Fire Department were still searching for the second jet skier, according to the Long Beach Post. They found an empty jet ski in the water around 1:15 a.m. and a second one around 1:45 a.m. but no person nearby.

Crews resumed the search Monday morning. More details weren’t immediately available.

KABC reported that the other person riding a jet ski was a man; no other details were immediately available by officials.