Trump praises 16-year-old lifeguard who saved a drowning boy in Santa Cruz

President Trump points to Nathaniel Rai, the boy lifeguard Ryder Williams, left, saved as they meet Monday in the Oval Office.

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A 16-year-old lifeguard, whose viral video rescue of a boy at a Santa Cruz beach last month drew widespread praise, met with President Trump at the White House on Monday afternoon.

Ryder Williams, 16, met with Trump at the Oval Office, after the president announced that Ryder would receive a “High Civilian Honor” for the rescue.

“We’re honored to have all of you. And again, what you did was incredible,” Trump told Ryder during the livestreamed meeting Monday. “And everybody saw it. And you’d watch it over and over. I know when I first saw it, I said, ‘Roll that back, I want to see that again. Is that really happening?’”

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Video of the July 25 rescue went viral last month after Ryder saved 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai, who was caught in the surf at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz. Ryder clung onto Nathaniel as waves repeatedly crashed over them.

Another lifeguard, Aaron Bohnen, helped get them both back to shore.

California He calls it his duty. America calls this 16-year-old California lifeguard a hero A 16-year-old lifeguard in his first summer on the job helped rescue a child from pounding waves in Santa Cruz. His efforts drew widespread praise from California to the White House.

Nathaniel’s father, Sumit Rai, was also at the meeting and thanked Williams, saying that he’s “beyond grateful” for the rescue.

Trump re-shared the original video in a post on X — calling the teen a “heroic young man” who he hopes will return to the White House to be properly honored for his valor.

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“Very brave, he deserves it!” the president said.

Ryder said in a statement after the rescue that he was just doing his job.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to return the child to his family safely,” Ryder said in a statement. “This is my job and I love what I do. I’m thankful to my fellow lifeguards who perform rescues just like this every day.”

Nathaniel was also at the Oval Office on Monday. Trump told the boy: “He’s a real hero. I don’t know if I’d do it.

“I wouldn’t, probably. You’re lucky I wasn’t on the service that day.”

Ryder told the president that he wants to be a firefighter someday.

“I want to be a firefighter in the future, hopefully go through paramedic school,” he said.

“We’ll give recommendations,” Trump replied.