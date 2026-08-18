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LAPD opens fire on man wielding a water pistol before taking him into custody

Google street view of a city intersection.
Officers in the Newton Patrol Division responded to a call Monday evening about a man armed with a gun walking near South Broadway and West 54th Street, police said.
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By Fedor ZarkhinStaff Writer 
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Los Angeles police officers shot at a man wielding a water pistol Monday in South Park, the department said in a news release.

Officers in the Newton Patrol Division got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a man armed with a gun walking near South Broadway and West 54th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police found the man, saw that he was holding what looked like a gun, got out of their car and ordered him to stop, according to the release.

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The suspect kept going, then at one point looked toward the officers and pointed the “gun” at them, prompting at least one of them to shoot, the department said.

The shots did not hit the suspect, who dropped the object that was in his hand, police said. It was later “determined to be a water pistol designed to resemble a firearm,” police said. After dropping the water pistol, the man was arrested. Nobody was injured in the shooting, according to the department.

Los Angeles police have shot at 13 people so far this year, compared to 27 by this time last year, according to department statistics. Of the people police shot at in 2026, five were killed and seven were injured. The man arrested Monday was the only person who was not hit.

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Times staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

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Fedor Zarkhin

Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore., and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at (213) 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email at fedor.zarkhin@latimes.com.

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