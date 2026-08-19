As Lake Mead shrinks, its body count rises

Boats are moored at a marina on Lake Mead in June. As the lake’s waters recede, authorities predict more grisly finds of human remains.

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As the water level at Lake Mead plunges to a historic low, more human remains are emerging from the depths of the nation’s largest reservoir.

It is an eerie trend that began about five years ago, with some remains belonging to drowning victims and others likely murder victims.

The latest discovery came Sunday at Boulder Beach on the western part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, according to a national park officials.

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“At this time, there is no indication of criminal activity,” park officials wrote in an email response to The Times. “The investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available.”

According to KLAS-TV, a news station in Las Vegas, the human bones were found by a woman and her friend and his daughter on the shoreline of the beach.

“My friend was playing with the rocks in the lake, and then he grabbed the jaw,” Dianelis Molina Cruz told the station. “And when he looked, he saw the teeth and everything.”

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Cruz provided photos of the human remains to the station. One photo showed a human jawbone complete with teeth and dental fillings. They also took photos of rib bones that they had found as well.

World & Nation Lake Mead reports lowest water level ever recorded Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, has plummeted to its lowest water level since it was created some 90 years ago, the latest sign of the water crisis on the Colorado River.

It is the latest set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead in recent years. The lake’s water level has been decreasing since 2022. This month it plummeted to a historic new low since it was filled about 90 years ago.

As of Wednesday, the lake’s water level had dropped to 1,039.66 feet above sea level, according to federal data. That’s below the mark of 1,042.61 feet recorded on the same date in 2022.

Since 2022, visitors have been finding human remains throughout the lake.

At least four of those cases were handled by the Clark County coroner/medical examiner’s office. The county agency said it helped identified the people in at least three of those cases.

The first case came in May 2022 when boaters discovered skeletal remains in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor. County officials and Las Vegas Metro Police said the remains belonged to a man who had been fatally shot.

Based on the items found inside the barrel, investigators believe it may have been at the bottom of the lake since the 1980s, when water levels were significantly higher.

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Authorities later released three images of a composite face the FBI created in the hope of identifying the person. So far, the man has yet to be identified.

Less than a week later, two sisters paddleboarding on the lake found human jawbone and skeletal remains in a nearby sandbar, according to Channel 13 - KTNV.

Lindsey and Lynette Melvin told the news station they first thought they were digging up bones of a bighorn sheep until they came across the jawbone.

“As we discovered more and more bones, especially the jawbone, we realized this is definitely human,” Lindsey Melvin told the station.

Clark County officials said the remains belonged to Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas. They said Erndt was 42 years old when he drowned in the lake in August 2002.

Visitors at Boulder Beach would stumble on human remains on three different occasions from July to August 2022 that authorities said all belonged to the same person, Claude Russell Pensinger, a Las Vegas resident. Pensinger, county officials said, had disappeared in July 1998. He was 52 at the time.

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Authorities have yet to determine his cause of death.

But in October, human remains were discovered in the Callville Bay area of the lake where contractors were working. Additional bones were discovered two days later, and authorities determined they belonged to the same person.

County officials said the skeletal remains were those of Donald P. Smith of North Las Vegas. They said Smith, 29, drowned at the lake in April 1974.

Authorities say as the reservoir continues to dry up, there’s a higher probability that more skeletal remains will be discovered.